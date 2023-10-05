Teeb Made Wins Prestigious AlUla Design Award: Celebrating Saudi Culture on the Global Stage

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeb Made, the renowned multidisciplinary design and production company rooted in Saudi Arabia's rich Arab and Islamic heritage, has emerged as the proud winner of the AlUla Design Award for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Teeb Made's unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Saudi culture through its innovative and exquisitely crafted designs.

Mohamad Baalbaki, Co-founder at Teeb Made, Aljoharah AlRasheed Teeb Made partner & the Head of Art, at AlUla Design Award.

Teeb Made's journey is deeply intertwined with the cultural narratives of Saudi Arabia, a land with a profound history and heritage. These stories inspire the company's design philosophy, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern minimalism to create truly unique pieces. Collaborating with artists, artisans, and designers, Teeb Made has made it their mission to export Saudi culture to the world through handcrafted creations that embody the essence of Islamic and Arab aesthetics.

"Each Teeb Made collection is a labor of love, taking four to six months of meticulous planning and prototyping before the final products are unveiled. The team believes in nurturing each concept into a timeless work of art aesthetically and functionally" said Aljoharah AlRasheed Teeb Made partner and the Head of Art.

The concept that secured Teeb Made's victory in the AlUla Design Award is "AlUla Terrains," inspired by the geological formation of the place caused by the volcanic activity in the area. From verdant valleys to magnificent sandstone mountains and fields of black basalt, AlUla's natural wonders are a testament to the beauty and uniqueness of this region. Teeb Made's product series captures the geological landscapes that played a pivotal role in shaping this natural masterpiece.

The AlUla Design Award celebrates designs inspired by AlUla's heritage, landscapes, and artistic legacies. This esteemed recognition came back in its second edition, inviting established and emerging designers to conceptualize exceptional items for cultural retail. Submissions were evaluated by a distinguished jury from the design world, leading to the commission, production support, and promotion of the shortlisted designs within AlUla and its influential international network.

Mohamad Baalbaki, a Co-founder at Teeb Made, remarked, "Saudi culture is a treasure trove waiting to be explored, a canvas for innovation, and a legacy to share with the world. Within its rich tapestry of history, traditions, and artistic heritage lies a wealth of inspiration and opportunity. By embracing our cultural heritage, infusing it with contemporary creativity, and sharing our treasures with the world, we contribute to a richer and more culturally diverse global landscape."

Teeb Made's award-winning creations will be showcased at the Paris Design Week exhibition on September 9th and 10th, providing a global stage for Saudi culture and design innovation.

About Teeb Made:

Teeb Made is a Saudi-based multidisciplinary design and production company that draws inspiration from the rich Arab and Islamic culture to create unique and handcrafted pieces. With a commitment to preserving and promoting Saudi heritage, Teeb Made collaborates with artists, artisans, and designers to bring to life designs that blend tradition with modernity. Through their meticulously crafted collections, Teeb Made aims to export Saudi culture to the world. Visit [https://teeb-saudi.com/] to explore their creations.

