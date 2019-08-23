Ted and Amauri Paraskakis - two foodies showing the world another side of loving foods

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in the house, with a majority of the foods eaten passing through the kitchen. While others enjoy cooking, some prefer to eat out and often settle for fast foods from eateries. Regardless of the choice of food, the primary goal of eating is to enjoy the food and of course, benefit from the nutrients. However, millions of people across the globe often struggle with variety, leaving them and settling for practically anything that comes their way. This is where Ted and Amauri Paraskakis are looking to make a difference with the launch of their website and the subsequent post of helpful information and tips on cooking and eating.

The blog features a wide variety of categories, including breakfast, appetizers, BBQ, burgers, and fish. Other featured categories on the website are pie, salad, kabab, and crostini. The blog has grown over the years to become one of the most sought-after online resources for anything food-related, offering readers signature recipes to add some twist to their cooking and eating.

The website offers a comprehensive guide detailing how to make different types of foods in a language that can be easily understood regardless of their level of cooking skills. Some of the articles recently posted on the website include Amauri Paraskakis' Homemade Garlic Bread, Ted Paraskakis' famous grilled chicken thighs, and AMAURI PARASKAKIS GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH.

More information about Ted Paraskakis and Amauri Paraskakis and the unique cooking and kitchen tips offered can be found on their website.

About Ted Paraskakis and Amauri Paraskakis

Ted Paraskakis and Amauri Paraskakis are foodies with a difference as they look to change the world by teaching their amazing culinary skills to other food lovers via their blog. Their website has become the go-to online resource for lovers of good food and persons that love to cook with a wide range of recipes and innovative cooking solutions.

For further information: Ted Paraskakis and Amauri Paraskakis: Amauri Paraskakis, info@tedparaskakis.com, http://tedparaskakis.com/

Related Links

http://tedparaskakis.com/



SOURCE Ted Paraskakis and Amauri Paraskakis