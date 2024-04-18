TECNO Launches CAMON 30 Premier 5G - A Video Master with Flagship Dual-Chip Imaging

For the first time in CAMON's history, CAMON 30 Premier 5G is equipped with dual chips – the Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip brings industry-first 4K 30fps full-scene AI-NR HDR video capability – while four 50MP lenses including a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera deliver exceptional imaging performance. TECNO's pioneering work on AI reimagines video calling and imaging with Social App Turbo, an industry-first built-in AIGC Portrait function and more. Besides imaging, the CAMON 30 Premier 5G also features an iconic rangefinder camera-inspired design, seamless operation delivered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip, up to 512GB+24GB memory and a long-lasting 70W Ultra Charge 5000mAh battery.

"At TECNO, we're committed to pioneering new and advanced technologies to level up the user experience," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "CAMON 30 Premier 5G, as the latest addition to our imaging flagship CAMON family, unlocks new videography and photography possibilities for every user to explore. With dual chips, four powerful lenses and AI-enhanced functions, CAMON 30 Premier 5G will inspire users to discover the world through a photographer's lens to capture special moments like never before."

Comprehensive Imaging Excellence Even in Extreme Environments

The CAMON family has always had flagship imaging at its heart. Moving beyond still photography, CAMON 30 Premier 5G upgrades videography with dual chips to help users capture those unforgettable moments in even more detail.

The device features a Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip that exploits industry-first end-side FP16 floating computing and incredible computing power. As a result, users can enjoy the industry's first 4K 30fps full-scene AI-NR HDR video – this achieves high dynamic range, even in extreme lighting conditions, so users can record magical auroras in the poles and dusks in the deserts. Users will also benefit from stunning Dual Chips 4K Ultra-night Vision delivering effective noise reduction and Dual Chips 4K Portrait Video for supremely realistic 20-bit color restoration in portrait videography.

In terms of lenses, CAMON 30 Premier 5G is equipped with four state-of-the-art 50MP lenses that offer an outstanding and comprehensive imaging experience.

Ensuring users won't miss a detail in the day and can capture all the drama in the dark, CAMON 30 Premier 5G is equipped with a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera boasting an ultra-sensitive 1/1.56" sensor. The lens offers a 1.0μm pixel size, F/1.88 aperture, OIS optical anti-shake and industry-leading pixel fusion technology for photographing people and places in stunning detail and in any light.

Besides the main camera, a 50MP Professional Periscopic Portrait Lens with a 70mm Golden Close-up Focal Length and AI Motion Shot makes capturing perfect portraits easy. As well as people, users will be able to shoot portraits of small subjects like insects without disturbing them, thanks to 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. For shooting everything from giant glaciers to tiny snowflakes, CAMON 30 Premier 5G features a 114° 50MP Anti-Distortion Wide-Angle & Macro Lens. In Macro Mode this lens can keep subjects in focus from as close as 2.5cm, while edge distortion is minimized to as low as 1.6% and images remain clear even when 10x magnified. Finally, a 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera brings selfies and group shots into greater focus with advanced eye tracking and a focusing speed within 100 milliseconds. The lens also delivers immaculate 4K60fps resolution for crystal-clear, next-level vlogging.

As well as cutting-edge hardware, CAMON 30 Premier 5G strides into the AI era to bring users a range of pioneering AI-enhanced functions. TECNO is the first brand to open up new ways of video gameplay in third-party apps, and the resulting Social App Turbo brings more engaging and interactive video calling. With voice changing, video background changing, video beauty functions, Tmoji avatars and fill lighting for dark environments, anyone can quickly disguise a messy room or look their best for a surprise incoming video call.

Besides video calling, CAMON 30 Premier 5G also offers an industry-first built-in AIGC Portrait function, removing the hassle of third-party apps to let users invent creative personalized portraits for on-trend, fashionable and fun social media avatars. Meanwhile, an AI Erase function comes to the rescue when strangers or unwanted objects ruin otherwise perfect shots, and TECNO's Universal Tone – the most advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology – ensures that all users are truly reflected in every shot.

A Modern Style Icon Inspired by Timeless Classic Design

Embracing the timeless design language of classic rangefinder cameras, CAMON 30 Premier 5G's Classic Side-axis Camera Design fuses iconic inspiration with exquisite modern tastes. The sleek design transports fashionable consumers into the realm of professional photography as they capture special memories in style. The design features a Zoom Ring around the camera module in a further nod to elegant rangefinder design, while an Action Dot not only adds a touch more classic flair but also acts as an indicator for video recording, voice assistant wake-up alerts, charging status alerts, infrared remote status and more.

Elevating its style even further, CAMON 30 Premier 5G is the latest device to feature TECNO's innovative materials – namely the industry-first suede Tech-Art Leather. The device's back panel incorporates the advanced suede material with a glossy marble texture, giving it a sublime appearance. TECNO's Nature Flow texture technology adds a luxurious feel, while the Lotus Leaf Biomimetic Skin takes inspiration from nature with a hydrophobic coating that causes water droplets to cluster and prevent soaking. The device is available in two colors – Alps Snowy Silver and Hawaii Lava Black.

Despite being both thin and lightweight – just 7.9mm thick and 210g – CAMON 30 Premier 5G is extremely strong and durable. The device has the strongest body in CAMON's history with a Unibody Aerospace-grade Metal Frame. Using aerospace-grade metal to forge an integrated metal middle frame gives the device a light feel and a more premium appearance, while significantly improving drop and scratch resistance. The device also features the remarkable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 to give users greater peace of mind when using their device.

A Sense Sensation with Upgraded Audiovisuals

CAMON 30 Premier 5G delivers an audiovisual experience that's a treat for the senses. It features the best screen in the history of the CAMON family – a 6.77" 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz adaptive high refresh rate and 10.7 Billion TrueColor. The vivid display's 1.5K resolution offers a 2K-like visual experience and lower power consumption more similar to 1080p, finding a perfect equilibrium for enjoying vibrant entertainment. The device delivers improved eye protection with 2160Hz PWM Dimming and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, while its screen-to-body ratio is an ultimate 93.9% for more immersive entertainment.

CAMON 30 Premier 5G also features Dolby Atmos for truly upgraded audio for gaming, videos and music. With Dolby Atmos, music is fuller and more balanced, dialogue is crisper in videos, and gaming is optimized with a wider soundfield and clearer bass. Also boasting a Stereo Dual Speaker, CAMON 30 Premier 5G delivers enticing audio that puts users at the heart of the action in their favorite movies or games.

From answering calls on rainy days to replying to messages after hand washing, CAMON 30 Premier 5G's Wet Hand Touch technology allows users to continue easily operating the device even with wet hands. The Series is also IP54 resistant and offers guaranteed 48-month fluency.

More Power for More Fun

CAMON 30 Premier 5G unleashes premium power with a tantalizing trio of performance highlights opening the door to adventurous imaging and full-throttle gaming. First, the device is equipped with the mighty MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip. The TSMC 4nm chip provides flagship performance, Imagiq 785 image processing, superb efficiency and enhanced battery life. Second, a huge memory of up to 512GB+24GB (12GB Extended RAM) lets users save more precious memories. And third, advanced 10-layer gaming-grade cooling keeps the device cool even in the heat of the action.

Finally, with a massive 5000mAh battery, CAMON 30 Premier 5G users can enjoy up to 7.02 hours of gaming, 30.19 hours of calling, or 7.99 hours of video viewing on just one charge. For long-term peace of mind, the battery has a long lifespan of at least 1600 charge cycles, and it will maintain over 80% of its effective capacity after four years. Users who are always on the go will also benefit from the device's 70W Ultra Charge, capable of charging the device from 0% to 50% in just 16.1 minutes for a major battery boost in a flash.

Availability

CAMON 30 Premier 5G officially debuted during TECNO's showcase at MWC Barcelona 2024. CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G and CAMON 30 first launched in Africa on April 2, 2024. The CAMON 30 Premier 5G will launch in early May. The Series will gradually become available across many of TECNO's 70+ global markets. Pricing will vary according to individual markets and will be announced at the time of release in each market.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388384/CAMON_30_Premier_5G_is_a_master_of_video_with_dual_chips_and_four_50MP_lenses.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388382/CAMON_30_Premier_5G_captures_magical_shots_in_extreme_conditions.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388385/CAMON_30_Premier_5G_makes_it_easy_to_capture_perfect_portraits.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388387/CAMON_30_Premier_5G_s_stylish_design_is_inspired_by_classic_rangefinder_cameras.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388383/CAMON_30_Premier_5G_delivers_an_immersive_audiovisual_upgrade.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388386/CAMON_30_Premier_5G_s_key_features_include_powerful_performance.jpg