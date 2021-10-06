TECNO Brings Ultra-steady and Ultra-clear Gimbal Camera Phone CAMON 18 Premier

The CAMON 18 Premier is unparalleled in anti-shaking technology reaching a 300% effectiveness compared with other smartphones without the anti-shaking technology. Combined with a wide-angle lens, the CAMON 18 Premier is now capable of 109° wide-angle recordings, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, with sublime clarity. The CAMON 18 Premier's rear camera follows the meticulously ratioed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses — a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and a 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing.

Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom

The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.

Stylish Design from Color to Texture

CAMON18 series adopts natural and flexible design language, and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes and drizzle in the product design. It also advocates the most dynamic and energetic elegant fashion design sense, which is perfectly integrated into the urban language. The ceramic elements are added to bring a new aesthetic perspective and give the products more imagination.

Live Vivid 120Hz Refresh Rate with TÜV Rheinland Certified Display for Eye Protection

The 6.7" AMOLED display (1080x2400) has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness and 100% NTSC for maximum visual satisfaction. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate; this unprecedented high refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience — the scroll is smoother and touch feedback is more sensitive. Moreover, the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified product reduces blue light to provide comfort for your eyes all day long.

