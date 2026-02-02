Teciem launches with significant investment to grow and innovate treasury and capital markets software solutions

New company formed as Apax Funds complete purchase of Finastra's Treasury and Capital Markets division

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teciem launches today with a mission to grow and innovate across its proven portfolio of treasury and capital markets software solutions, putting customers' evolving needs at the centre of everything it builds and delivers. The Apax Funds are committing to support the new company following the completion of the purchase of Finastra's Treasury and Capital Markets division. The investment will allow Teciem to deepen its focus on product development while growing and nurturing expert talent across the business.

Wissam Khoury, CEO, Teciem

From day one, Teciem has a client base of more than 340 financial institutions, including 70 of the world's top 100 banks. Its suite of software products – most notably Kondor, Summit, Opics, Sophis, Fusion Risk and Fusion Invest – supports mission-critical treasury, capital markets, risk management, regulatory compliance, and investment management operations for financial institutions of all sizes. Built on decades of domain expertise and long-standing client relationships, Teciem's solution portfolio is deeply embedded in the global banking ecosystem.

Headquartered in London, Teciem is led by Wissam Khoury in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Khoury brings 25 years of experience in building teams and delivering transformative results in financial technology. Over the past four years, as EVP of Finastra's TCM business unit, he has built a strong leadership team and set a clear path for Teciem's successful launch as a standalone company. The entire team of 1,300 experts, including all senior leaders, are moving to Teciem from Finastra, ensuring seamless continuity for customers across relationships and product and service delivery.

"As a standalone business dedicated to providing industry-leading treasury and capital markets software and services, Teciem is focused on delivering excellence and accelerating innovation across our product portfolio," said Wissam Khoury, CEO, Teciem. "With the backing of Apax and their deep expertise in supporting the growth of technology businesses, we'll be investing further in product development and technology, delivering even greater value to our customers."

"The closing of this transaction allows Teciem to progress with clarity, focus and independence. We look forward to supporting Wissam and the senior leadership team on the exciting journey ahead," said Gabriele Cipparone, Partner at Apax. "Teciem's market-leading software, deep customer relationships and strong global team puts it in an excellent position to invest in its product roadmap, continue supporting clients' evolving needs, and build on the capabilities that have made it a trusted partner across treasury and capital markets."

The launch of Teciem marks the completion of the sale of the TCM business unit by Finastra. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

About Teciem

Teciem is a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, serving banks and financial institutions of all sizes.

We deliver award-winning solutions for trading lifecycle and risk management, helping clients to operate seamlessly across asset classes and global markets. Built on decades of domain expertise, our solutions – Kondor, Summit, Opics, Sophis, Fusion Invest and Fusion Risk – are trusted by more than 340 financial institutions (and many of their subsidiaries) worldwide, including a majority of the top 100 global banks. For more information visit www.teciem.com

About Apax

Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.$80 billion. Apax Funds invest in companies across three global sectors: Tech, Services, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information, visit www.apax.com. Apax is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

