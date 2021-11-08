Techstrong Group Launches Digital CxO To Advance Digital Business Transformation

New Digital CxO website and community will focus on helping executives and aspiring leaders get ahead - and stay ahead - of the challenges in a constantly changing business and world reality.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstrong Group , the power source for people and technology, today announced the launch of Digital CxO , a destination site and community to promote collaboration among business and IT leaders in an environment in which members can learn and engage with one another and industry experts.

"CIOs and CTOs typically have deep technology acumen that is applied to benefit the business. At the same time, CEOs, COOs, CMOs and other business executives are keen to understand the true potential of IT's impact on the success of their organizations. Digital CxO is the only resource that brings all IT stakeholders together in a single, unified community," said Mike Vizard, general manager and editorial director for Digital CxO.

The modern C-suite has been profoundly realigned as business leaders recognize and embrace the way IT now impacts every aspect of the business. Today, every organization depends on IT to drive business processes.

According to Deloitte1, organizations that have more mature digital processes generate higher revenues and profit. However, while 85% of CEOs accelerated their company's digital initiatives during the pandemic, most can't articulate their overall strategy and progress beyond the fact that they made a technology investment.

"Business is digital and the technologies that drive it evolve rapidly. It is challenging for C-level executives to keep up," said Martin Logan, chief product and technology officer, Caesars Entertainment. "The first challenge is to understand what the emerging technology landscape is, beyond the surface level. The second, perhaps even bigger challenge for CxOs, is to figure out how these technologies can add value or even transform their business and which are bright shiny things best ignored. Digital CxO offers a place for all CxO roles to go to learn both of these important aspects of technology."

"The divide between IT and the rest of the business has been bridged," said Vizard. "The mission of Digital CxO is to create a trusted environment for the new breed of CxOs to learn, share and stay ahead of the continuous evolution of digital business powered by technology."

Digital CxO will address these issues and more through its website, launching today, and at an upcoming conference series for executive roles kicking off in Boca Raton, Florida, in Aoril 2022. Senior business and IT executives as well as aspiring leaders are encouraged to join the Digital CxO community by subscribing to the community.

"Since we first launched DevOps.com in 2014 our audience has been a mix of single contributors and managers all the way up to C-level members. Until now we never had a dedicated destination to help today's generation of Digital CxOs stay up to date on the latest trends, learning from industry leaders and their peers," said Alan Shimel, CEO of Techstrong Group. "Digital CxO will be that place where the digital leaders of organizations come to see, learn, network and be empowered."

Mike Vizard has been covering enterprise IT issues for the better part of three decades. Previously, he was editorial director for Ziff Davis Enterprise, publisher of eWEEK, CIOinsight and Baseline and has served as the editor-in-chief for both InfoWorld and CRN.

