Techstrong Group Launches As The Power Source For People And Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstrong Group, the power source for people and technology, announced its launch today. Techstrong Group is the combination of several market-leading businesses and brands in the DevOps, cybersecurity and cloud-native space. MediaOps, DevOps Institute, Prospera Events and Accelerated Strategies Group are now all part of Techstrong Group. Techstrong Group's integrated businesses set it apart from others and offer IT professionals and technology providers multiple ways to learn and engage.

MediaOps , a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, is the company behind brands including DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal and Techstrong TV. DevOps Institute , a 2021 Inc. 5000 recipient, is the globally recognized professional member association for advancing the human elements of DevOps and the leading certification authority in the DevOps space. For more than 15 years, Prospera Events has run the InnoTech series of conferences as well as other events for organizations in the technology field. Accelerated Strategies Group, founded two years ago, provides research and analysis in DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud and cloud-native, as well as digital transformation.

"Today marks a major milestone as we take the next step in our growth journey by forming Techstrong Group. This also is a major milestone for the industry as we focus on our IT communities, ecosystem and customers," said Alan Shimel, Techstrong Group CEO and co-founder. "So, to all of our readers, members, customers, employees and ambassadors, thank you for helping us to reach this point in our journey. Today we are launching Techstrong Group, but we have big plans beyond today, so stay tuned. We are just getting started."

Techstrong Group is uniquely positioned as the go-to source for unbiased information, insights and connections that help IT professionals understand new technologies to excel both personally and professionally. With a broad set of IT-related communities and offerings, Techstrong Group is the only organization serving the needs of IT leaders, practitioners and industry ecosystem with news, research, analysis, events, education, certifications and professional development.

"The goal in forming Techstrong Group is to create a safe and holistic ecosystem for today's digital culture that powers their careers and their organizations with content, events, research, education and certification," said Jayne Groll, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Techstrong Group.

At today's hyper-fast pace, it is critical for technology professionals at all levels to understand how technology can improve business processes, revenue, profitability and customer satisfaction. Techstrong Group aims to be the place where technology leaders and practitioners gather to exchange ideas and continually learn, grow and succeed.

"Quality and up-to-date information is what the industry has come to expect from Techstrong brands such as DevOps.com, DevOps Institute, Security Boulevard and others. It only makes sense to align these individual IT information properties, covering news, community, membership associations, broadcast and research under one organization," said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO, JFrog. "With this move, Techstrong Group has created a unique powerhouse to scale IT resources, enabling us to tap into those resources across a variety of different channels."

To effectively deliver on this broad array of knowledge offerings and benefits, Techstrong Group is organized into several business units, including:

Techstrong Media: Our media business serves IT communities that are reshaping the world of technology. Today DevOps, cloud-native, cybersecurity and digital transformation are the communities we live in. The operational brands and sites serving these communities are DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal and TechstrongTV.

Techstrong Associations: Our professional associations focus on the people side of technology. With the fast pace of technology, professional associations have become more important than ever to keep members up to date on the latest career-defining skills and knowledge. DevOps Institute is a community for practitioners and their leadership, consultants, vendors and recognized thought leaders to come together. DevOps Institute's global ambassador community offers experts with a rich mix of industry experience, extensive practical knowledge and regional awareness.

Techstrong Research: Techstrong Research analysts from around the world leverage their industry expertise to offer research services, analysis and knowledge to deliver insightful, intelligent and useful information in a variety of formats relevant to the IT community—reports, assessments, digital events, videos, workshops and implementation projects with IT organizations, business leaders and tech vendors.

Techstrong Learning: Our educational business offers online education in various formats for IT leaders and practitioners. Techstrong Learning will be an online learning platform catering to topics and capabilities unique to digital transformation from the developer to the executive.

Techstrong Live!: Our events serve all of our communities with trends, knowledge, strategic and pragmatic insights and hard-hitting thought leadership in multiple formats including in-person, virtual, hybrid, remote live feed, webinars, seminars and workshops.

"The Techstrong Group brands have been a solid go-to resource for news, updates, research and industry events for many years. The brands have achieved this status by not only keeping a daily pulse on the industries they serve, but by developing long-standing relationships with industry and thought leaders," said Derek E. Weeks, SVP and CMO, The Linux Foundation. "It is great to see the Techstrong Group brands come together to help the industry keep up with rapidly evolving technologies and in a way that helps us to understand how to gain maximum business value from technology."

About Techstrong Group

Techstrong Group is the power source for people and technology. Techstrong accelerates understanding of technologies that drive business. With a broad set of IT-related communities and offerings, Techstrong is the only media company serving the needs of IT leaders and practitioners with news, research, analysis, events, education, certifications and professional development. Our focus is digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud and cloud-native. Techstrong Group business units include: Techstrong Media, Techstrong Associations, Techstrong Research, Techstrong Learning and Techstrong Live!. For technology providers, Techstrong business units offer many ways to reach IT professionals and tell their story.

Techstrong Group is based in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit us on the web and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

