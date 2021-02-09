Technology Futurist David Shrier Joins Imperial College Business School

Innovator to develop and deliver classes within the new Centre for Digital Transformation

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial College Business School has expanded its faculty with the appointment of technology futurist David Shrier to the position of Professor of Practice (Artificial Intelligence and Innovation).

Shrier will lead efforts in helping with the creation of new ventures fueled by artificial intelligence, through development and delivery of classes and industry collaborations within the recently announced Centre for Digital Transformation.

Shrier's appointment follows notable achievements in the field of technology and AI-based entrepreneurship and education. This includes helping launch four spinout companies from MIT, including, most recently, AI-powered edtech company Esme Learning. He has created online offerings in fintech, blockchain, and cybersecurity that extended reach in over 150 countries for Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. Prior to that, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he fostered the development of research examining the role of data in business and society, amplified impact investing training, and created new commercialisation models for digital learning.

Alongside his position with Imperial, Shrier will continue to advise governments and government-affiliated entities across the U.S., UK, and EU. He recently completed work on a fintech policy toolkit for the Commonwealth Secretariat to help it better serve 53 nations, and in October 2020 was named an advisor to the EU Parliament on Artificial Intelligence. He also serves as CEO of a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shrier will be teaching innovation and entrepreneurship in Imperial's market-leading MBA programmes, as well as undergraduate-focused Imperial's Summer School.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our thought leadership capabilities, relationships with industry and government, and world-class graduate instruction by adding Professor Shrier to our faculty," stated Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of Imperial College Business School.

