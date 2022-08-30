Technology Chery: The Growth and Development History of an Engine

The coming three SUVs to Turkey are equipped with the 1.6TGDI engine

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug, 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful ignition of the first engine in 1999 marked that Chery started its arduous technological exploration and independent development. Chery's ACTECO engine was officially rolled off the production line in 2005 with its technology integration in power, fuel consumption and emission leading the world at that time. As such, from the moment it was developed, Chery became the first Chinese engine auto brand with independent intellectual property rights, marking a "zero" breakthrough in the field of new generation automobile engines with high performance as well as pioneering the development and manufacture of high-performance engines of Chinese brands.

Chery 1.6T GDI engine

In 2019, ACTECO 1.6TGDI, the third generation of Chery's engine, won the title of "China Best Ten Engine" and featured the excellent power performance with the maximum power of 145kW and a peak torque of 290N m, even leading Chinese engine brands continuously by virtue of a thermal efficiency of 37.1%.

With the innovation of technology, ACTECO engine has been upgraded to the fourth generation - 2.0T GDI engine. Though the engine, the core of the automobile, is made up of countless components. Similarly, Chery has produced almost all the parts and components of the engine by itself.

As of now, Chery engines have been exported to the United States, Turkey, Germany, Japan and other countries/regions, including many world-class enterprises such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and John Deere. While ACTECO engines are approved by overseas markets, Chery vehicles equipped with ACTECO engines, such as TIGGO FAMILY, ARRIZO Series are also convincing users in the global markets.

Deeply committed to globalization strategy, Chery has always made powerful strides forward overseas markets stably. In this past July, overseas exports exceeded 50,000 for the first time, reaching the number of 50,614, up 90.1% year-on-year. From January to July, Chery Group exported a total of 198,859 vehicles, up 36.8% year-on-year.

Technology Chery's concentration and persistence on the research and development of its engine has led it to success, helping it catch the attention of auto giants. With more than 10 million followers, Chery's products are empowered to become the best-seller in more than 80 countries and regions around the world. The coming three SUVs to Turkey are equipped with the 1.6TGDI engine.

