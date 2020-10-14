Technology and Insurance Giants are Among the Newest Members of MOBI

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hitachi America, Ltd., Reply, USAA, and others Join MOBI in Building the New Economy of Movement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest and most progressive companies in mobility continue to join MOBI, the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative. The new community members join major automakers, smart city leaders, tech companies, startups, and other mobility stakeholders working together to accelerate the development and adoption of blockchain-based standards for the mobility ecosystem. These standards will be the foundation for a protocol-agnostic permissioned network that will enable all stakeholders to exchange, share, and monetize mobility and transit data.

"We are thrilled that AWS, Hitachi America, Ltd., Reply, USAA, and other mobility thought leaders see value in this technology, this community, and this vision," said MOBI Co-founder and COO Tram Vo. "MOBI's rapid growth is a testament to both the level of industry interest in blockchain technology and the recognition that companies of any size can benefit by collaborating to accelerate adoption."

Companies seek to use blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) to improve efficiencies and facilitate new services for valued clients and customers across the globe.

"AWS is delighted to join MOBI to work with its partners, sponsors, and affiliate members to help establish industry standards for smart mobility blockchain adoption," said Bill Foy, Director of Automotive at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Many of our automotive customers are working to apply blockchain and distributed ledger technologies to address mobility, supply chain, finance, and electric vehicle to grid opportunities. By participating in MOBI, AWS can help customers apply these new standards to make transportation greener, more efficient, and more affordable through collaboration with the community."

Verifiable vehicle journeys are critical to building a trusted, intelligent, and shared mobility ecosystem. MOBI members across the mobility value chain are working together to create interoperable, scalable solutions that reimagine the business models of the future.

"The mobility industry is experiencing significant changes as connected vehicles, autonomous cars, Industry 4.0, and IoT impact the landscape. By teaming up with MOBI, we believe that the deployment of this blockchain initiative will help to create mobility ecosystems for driving innovation and enhance our core technologies to contribute in social, environmental, and economic values for our customers," said Dr. Harsha Badarinarayan, Vice President, R&D of Hitachi America, Ltd.

The convergence of multiple rapidly maturing technologies such as AI, IoT, 5G, and blockchain, permits anything to have a secure identity, be intelligent, and securely transact with other things. New sensors, chip sets, and electronics are being developed by the industry to facilitate connected vehicle communication with other vehicles and infrastructure (CV2X). Together, these capabilities will define the future of mobility in the Smart City.

"Blockchain technology is now mainstream alongside IoT, Cloud and AI in defining the future of our world," said Reply CEO Tatiana Rizzante. "In MOBI we have seen the opportunity to work with forward thinking companies, governments, and NGOs in making mobility services more efficient, greener, safer and building a more transparent and trustworthy ecosystem for our customers and the entire automotive industry."

MOBI and its members work collaboratively to accelerate these innovations and create a better mobility future. MOBI welcomes everyone to join us in building the New Economy of Movement.

About MOBI

MOBI is a nonprofit alliance of many of the world's largest automakers, along with many startups, NGOs, transit agencies, insurers, toll road providers, smart city leaders, and technology companies working to accelerate adoption and promote standards in blockchain, distributed ledgers, and related technologies.

MOBI is creating simple blockchain-based standards to identify cars, people, businesses in order to securely exchange and monetize data, and pay for mobility services, with the goal of making transportation more efficient, affordable, greener, safer, and less congested. MOBI itself is technology and ledger agnostic. For additional information about joining MOBI, please reach out to Griffin Haskins (griffin@dlt.mobi) or visit www.dlt.mobi

Media Contact:

Kelly Clark, MOBI Communications Manager

Email: kelly@dlt.mobi | Twitter: @dltmobi

Related Links

https://www.dlt.mobi



SOURCE MOBI