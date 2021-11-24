Technological Developments & Changing Consumer Preferences are Vital for Competitive Advantage in the Lawn Mowers Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawn care and landscaping industry is gradually reaching the mature phase in developed countries. Hence in order to adapt to the changing market dynamics, changing demands of the consumers, and drive growth, vendors in the industry are working towards developing new and innovative products.

Growth Trends in the Garden and Landscaping Market

The landscaping market is growing in regions such as Europe and North America. North America is one of the world's most urbanized regions. This rise in the building industry has indirectly contributed to increased demand for landscaping facilities, which is expected to propel the demand for garden equipment. Rooftop gardening started to become trendy as a symbol of biodiversity in dense metropolitan cityscapes such as New York more than a decade ago. Although different cities need to adapt their gardening efforts to their environment, this trend has been catching up worldwide, partly due to the fear of pesticides in commercially grown products.

The demand for gardening equipment is projected to witness high demand particularly in areas with a large number of parks, golf courses, and commercial spaces. Their maintenance upkeep is necessary and required. Furthermore, the demand for lawn mowers in Europe region is increasing mainly due to the industrial end-users who use such devices in their respective enterprises. A growing number of commercial sites, with the number of public parks and lawn areas are also boosting demand for gardening equipment in the region. Given that the garden and turf sectors require a diversified range of activities, the type of equipment needed to maintain them also varies, opening new avenues for vendors operating in this industry.

Vendors Providing Value Added Services to Gain a Larger Market Share

Vendors are pioneering new application technology and providing services such as lawn aeration, tree and shrub care, and insect and disease control, are bundling these service offerings to provide a more streamlined buying experience. Additonally, to gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.

A Shift in Preference to Robotic and Zero Turn Lawn Mowers

Consumers are increasingly preferring products such as robotic mowers and these are emerging as a new trend in the lawnmowing technology. A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous robot used to cut grass. Apart from being eco-friendly, these lawn mowers are more practical. These lawn mowers mow the lawn ensuring right height of the grass. Hence these are becoming a flexible option for the end users. Although initial investment is high, consumers can recover the cost within two seasons. For properties where the lawn area is located in the form of steps it's difficult to use conventional lawn mowers. Hence the compactness of these robotic mowers become an ideal solution for the consumers. Other technological advancements include emergence of smart controllers which allow users to make real-time changes.

Manufacturing zero-turn lawn mowers have become a necessity in the to bridge the gap of variety and to meet the requirement for productivity and efficiency. A large number of end customers of zero-turn mowers have migrated from tractor mowers, and these are typically used when there is large ground to cover as they have a precision turn and work faster than other mowers. Deck enhancements, fuel injected engines, and improvement of operator comfort, increased uptime are important areas making these mowers more efficient and suitable for all-day operations.

Why is Integration of Connected Technologies Important?

Lawn mower companies are also integrating mobile applications with the lawn mowers, which assists the consumers in managing lawn mowing and lawn cutting. By using compatible apps for iOS and Android, users can monitor the state of their lawn mower and its inner workings. Husqvarna Group has chosen Telenor Connexion as its regional networking partner for its next-gen lawn mowers and related facilities, a manufacturer and provider of integrated business solutions. The connected lawn mowers are likely to provide remote monitoring services via a smartphone app, in addition to an anti-theft system and other integrated safety measures.

Focus on Developing Environmentally Friendly Products

Lawn mower and garden tool manufacturers are focusing on developing environmentally friendly products on account of concerns due emissions from gas powered lawn mowers. A one-hour of gas-powered lawn mower emits as much as eight vehicles that run for the same time span. In the US alone, 17 million gallons of fuel were dumped onto the field every year during lawn and garden refueling. Battery-powered lawn mowers offers similar performance for same capacity and lifespan, and battery-powered options reduce unhealthy emissions. Significantly, battery-powered lawn mowers do not need fuel mixing and pouring, and are simpler, smaller, and easier to use than petrol versions. Several industry players emphasize on the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions and are much superior and offer better efficiency. For example, the Kubota ZP330 liquid-cooled propane driven engine provides eco-friendly performance with reduced CO 2 emissions compared with both diesel and petrol.

Lawn Mowers Market: The Future Outlook

The global lawn market was valued at USD 30.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 38.34 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.48%. Historically, the demand for lawn mowers has been concentrated in developed western countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Nordic countries. However, developing Asian countries such as China and India are witnessing an increased adoption of power garden equipment for lawn care. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness strong traction in demand for lawn mowers solutions and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% in revenue terms by 2025. The growing preference of consumers towards alternate fuel options to save the environment is expected to limit the growth for gas powered lawn mowers. However, the trend of developing innovative products, changing dynamics of landscaping industry, and consumer preferences is expected drive the momentum in the lawn mowers market in the years to come.

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo:: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence