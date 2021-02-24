Technological Breakthroughs and Rising Cases of Dental Problems to Boost Growth of the Global Endodontic Consumables Market: TMR

- Unhealthy lifestyle and high prevalence for dental surgeries is estimated to accelerate growth of the global endodontic consumables market in the years to come

- Progress made in the dental industry along with rise in root canal surgeries is estimated to drive demand for endodontic consumables

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for better endodontic consumables has been stimulated by the widespread occurrence of dental problems in individuals. Companies in the global endodontic consumables market are seeking ways to transform the treatment procedure of root canals. These companies are also adding new lines of consumables to offer patients with much needed relief. If these problems are not treated properly, dental problems like tooth loss, gum diseases, tooth decay, and mouth sores may become chronic. Furthermore, many periodontal diseases might lead to serious dental problems, if goes untreated.

In a bid to enhance their reputation in the global endodontic consumables market, companies are entering into collaborations with trained experts and industry. These companies are merging advance technologies with Swiss precision to improve clinicians' user experience. Manufacturing companies are also increasing their focus on meeting the requirements of clinicians. A growing number of clinicians are expected to earn the confidence of individuals with efficient performance. It also preserves anatomy of tooth in dental procedures, which is expected to improve individual outcome. These factors are likely to work in favor of the global endodontic consumables market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

The global endodontic consumables market is anticipated to clock a growth rate of ~5% CAGR over the assessment tenure, from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the incidences of dental problems across the globe has stimulated the demand for improved endodontic consumables.

Key Findings of Endodontic Consumables Market Study

Cordless Obturation Devices to Gather Traction due to the Convenience it offers

In the global endodontic consumables market, manufacturers are designing innovative obturation devices to facilitate root canal treatments. With increased research, manufacturers are trying to fulfill the demand of clinicians and ensure that the fill is effectively and properly done when closing down a root canal. Some of the major factors that are driving the expansion of the global endodontic consumables market are efficient cartridge supply and innovations in design. Cordless obturation devices are being developed by companies in the global endodontic consumables market to address the unmet needs of clinicians.

In order to expand their range of endodontic products, Kerr Endodontics, a manufacturer of endodontic instruments and supplies, announced the introduction of the new cordless elements™ IC obturation system in September 2019. Such innovative products are likely to work in favor of the global endodontic consumables market over the analysis period, from 2019 to 2027.

Demand for Advanced Irrigation Systems to Bolster Growth of the Market

The demand for endodontic consumables has been observing technological breakthroughs in endodontic irrigation systems. Advancements made in the endodontic technology are likely to spur growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The demand for advanced irrigation systems offering relief to individuals is estimated to be propelled by a rising number of cases of root canal. Players in the endodontic consumables sector are making increased efforts to satisfy the demand for painless treatment procedures by patients and clinicians. In an attempt to cater to the requirements of expanding global network of progressive practices in the dental care sector, manufacturers are developing high-end technologies. These technologies are expected to bring on high-tech irrigational efficiency. Manufacturers in the global endodontic consumables market are increasingly concentrating on optimizing the outcomes of debriment and disinfection in individuals. Technological advancements are expected to support development of the global endodontic consumables market in the future.

Endodontic Consumables Market: Key Driving Factors

If not properly treated, dental problems like mouth sores, tooth decay, and gum diseases might become chronic. Furthermore, several periodontal diseases might cause major dental problems, if they remain untreated.

Rise in the demand and adoption for shaping and cleaning products along with rise in root canal surgeries to foster growth of the market.

