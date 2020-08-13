Technological Advances in Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Help in Better Management of Neurological Diseases; Market to Clock CAGR of 5.2% During 2018 - 2026: TMR

- Advances in magnetic resonance imaging becoming key part of radiology for elderly populations, with lung and brain imaging being key applications

- Magnetic resonance imaging to see considerable rise in avenues in Asia Pacific, Growth during 2018 – 2026 to be propelled by the focus of private healthcare institutions to get equipped with cutting-edge radiology

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market stood at US$ 5,900 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to rise at CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Analysts at TMR opine that clinicians are benefitting from the adoption of magnetic resonance imaging that have low turnaround time, can detect anomalies, and are cost-effective. The reduction of cost over the years has made MRI a pervasive radiology technology in clinical practice.

Key Findings of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Report

Among the various applications, spine segment held the major market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance

Of all the key device types, high-field MRI (1.5T - 3.0T) segment is anticipated to contribute the major share during assessment period

In 2017, North America held the major share of the global market

held the major share of the global market During 2018 – 2026, Asia Pacific magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to rise at promising rate

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Key Growth Drivers and Promising Avenues

Rise in mortality and burden of various disorders, including spine, neurology, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and abdominal and prostate, is a key driver for product advances in radiology, and hence, a driver for the MRI market.

According to facts on disease epidemiology by the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have a high mortality worldwide. They are the leading cause of death globally, and claim 17.9 million lives each year. MRI has thus become the mainstay of clinical practice to detect risk factors related to heart diseases.

Rapidly rising aging population is a key trend spurring the demand for MRI in radiology for routine and incidental care.

Growing demand for cost-effective CT imaging especially for lung cancer has spurred constant technological advances to overcome the limitations of this radiology.

Growing number of hospital admissions from road accidents has bolstered the uptake of MRI systems.

Rise in numbers of patients suffering from neurological illnesses notably the Alzheimer's has boosted the prospects in the MRI market. Other indications where they are useful comprise epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, various types of headache, and neuroinfections.

Primary healthcare providers in the developing and developed world are also witnessing a high demand for MRI on the back of a supporting reimbursement framework.

Growing number of product approvals by agencies such as the FDA has also boosted the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging market.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Regional Assessment

Diagnosis for neurological diseases has opened a vast avenue for new revenues in the U.K., Australia, Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the U.S. Of the various key regional markets, North America has seen a rapid uptake of MRI in recent decade. Governments have ramped up their investments in making the healthcare systems robust, wherein radiology such as MRI plays a crucial role.

Marked prevalence of chronic diseases has bolstered the demand for MRI in Asian countries over the past few years. This aside, spate of new product launches in Asia Pacific is likely to keep this regional market replete with opportunities during the assessment period.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market can be segmented as follows:

Application

Spine

Neurology

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Head and Neck

Abdominal and Prostate

Others

Design

Open MRI

Closed MRI

Device Type

Low-to-Mid Field MRI (below 1.5T)

High Field MRI (1.5T - 3.0T)

Very High Field (4.0T - 5.0T)

Ultra-High Field MRI (6.0T and Above)

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

