Technological Advancements and Rising Demand Reinforces Pacemakers Pipeline Growth, Lures Medical Devices Companies In, Says DelveInsight

- The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, ageing population, and technological advancements are major factors that are luring a plethora of medical devices companies to strengthen Pacemakers Pipeline.

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Pacemakers Pipeline Insights and Competitive Landscape ' report provides an in-depth assessment of the Pacemakers pipeline, market drivers and barriers, understanding the brand positioning and commercial activities, such as collaborations & licensing deals.

The Pacemakers report reviews details of major pipeline products which include, product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities.

Key takeaways from the Pacemakers Pipeline report:

As per DelveInsight's analysis, 90% of the pacemaker devices available in the market are implantable, whereas only 10% of the pacemaker devices can be used externally.

Around 61% of the marketed products have dual chambers.

The continuous development in the Pacemakers market includes leadless Pacemakers and biological Pacemakers that have given rise to a vast pipeline and extensive research studies in this arena.

The major players present in the pacemaker market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE, MicroPort Corporation, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Vitatron, Galix Biomedical Instrumentation, Atacor Medical, Inc., BioPace Inc., NuVascular Technologies, among others.

Medtronic and Boston Scientific have the highest number of products present in the market, making them the Pacemakers market leaders.

Medtronic is the only company with the first and only FDA and CE-approved leadless Pacemaker portfolio that is expanding the number of potential candidates in the United States and Europe.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation's CRM offers the world's smallest trans venous Pacemaker.

The pipeline devices in the different developmental stages include Biological Pacemakers (BioPace Inc.), Biological Pacemakers (NuVascular Technologies), Leadless Pacemakers (Boston Scientific Corporation), Atacor EV temporary system (Atacor Medical), and Aveir Pacemaker System (Abbott Medical).

On October 08, 2020, Medtronic launched the Azure™ with BlueSync™ Technology pacemaker that can communicate directly with smartphones and tablets. This will help Medtronic expand its product portfolio, making it the largest player in the market.

In July 2020, Abbott received FDA approval for its new generation of connected Pacemakers and defibrillator implants. The MRI-compatible Gallant devices were launched in Europe this past February after Abbott received a CE mark, expanding its portfolio in Pacemakers domain.

Pacemakers: Overview

A pacemaker is a device that tends to regulate the electrical system of the body; it helps in controlling the rhythm of the heart. Modern Pacemakers are equipped with two parts: the pulse generator, which carries the battery and the electronics that help in controlling the heartbeat. The other part comprises the leads that send electrical signals to the heart. Leads are small wires that can be seen traversing from the pulse generator to the heart.

Pacemakers are generally known to control two types of arrhythmias, namely, tachycardia and bradycardia.

Demand for Advanced Pacemakers Grows

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 655,000 people in the United States die from heart disease, and around 805,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. Out of the total, around 200,000 happen to people who have already had a heart attack. Then, there is a huge burden due to arrhythmia, and it is estimated that approximately 200,000 to 300,000 patients die of arrhythmia per year. This adds a burden to the healthcare facilities and disrupts patient's lives.

The current forms of Pacemakers are not good at understanding the physiological needs of the body and adapting its pacing according to the individual's needs, and it is studied that a patient's heart rate variability provides a better understanding of a person's health than constant heart rate.

By the Numbers: Pacemakers in the Pipeline

According to a research article by (Hao et al., 2015), worldwide, there are more than 3 million functioning permanent Pacemakers, and about 600,000 Pacemakers are implanted each year.

The biological form of Pacemakers is considered an exceptionally useful development and is being researched continuously in pre-clinical and clinical stages and are expected to get commercialized in the near future. These forms of Pacemakers are found to have multi-directional benefits for both patients and clinicians. They are developed from embryonic stem cells, offer no immune responses, require no device replacement, and do not indulge in any device or lead failure issues.

A shift in the adoption towards technologically advanced non-invasive ultrasound-based Pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P), and leadless Pacemakers would open numerous opportunities for the pacemaker market. Though, a significant challenge in the adoption of the Pacemakers is the presence of alternative treatments such as cardiac ablation-catheters and cardioverter-defibrillators that are used in tachycardia management.

Competitive Assessment of Pacemakers in the Pipeline

Product Name Company Stage Product Type Atacor Ev Temporary Pacing System Atacor Medical, Inc. Clinical External LEADLESS II Abbott Clinical Internal TPG (external temporary pacemaker) Microport CRM Clinical External Biological Pacemaker BioPace Inc. Preclinical Internal Leadless pacemaker Boston Scientific Clinical Internal Biological Pacemaker NuVascular Technologies Clinical Internal

Key Companies in Pacemaker Pipeline Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE

MicroPort Corporation

Shree Pacetronix Ltd

OSCOR Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Vitatron

Galix Biomedical Instrumentation

Atacor Medical, Inc.

BioPace Inc.

NuVascular Technologies

Table of Content

1 Key Insights 2 Pacemakers: Snapshot 3 Pacemakers Overview 4 Pacemakers Profiles: Competitive Assessment 5 Pacemakers: Comparative Benchmarking: By Company 6 Pacemakers – Commercialization Activity 7 Pacemakers: Regulatory 8 Pacemakers: Reimbursement 9 DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 10 Conclusion 11 Bibliography 12 Appendix 13 DelveInsight Capabilities 14 Disclaimer 15 About DelveInsight

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Pacemaker market and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of the Pacemaker by providing a descriptive overview of Pacemakers and application, including detailed chapters on type of products.

The Pacemakers Pipeline report is a comprehensive account of both marketed and pipeline devices present in the Pacemakers market. The report helps in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Pacemakers pipeline landscape.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight's analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Pacemaker pipeline. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration industry expert viewpoints of Pacemakers and developmental activities by the companies.

