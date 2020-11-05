Technological Advancements and Innovations to Fuel Growth Prospects across B2B2C Insurance Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

- The escalating awareness among the consumers about the importance of insurance and an increase in insurance companies across the globe may bring extensive growth prospects for the global B2B2C insurance market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

- The B2B2C insurance market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~9 percent across 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of banc assurance has been witnessed across the world for a long time. Similarly, B2B2C insurance is inviting extensive growth prospects. B2B2C insurance can be defined as sales of life insurance and non-life insurance products.

Digital platforms are assisting companies in the B2B2C insurance market to understand customers. The rise in technological advancements across the B2B2C insurance sector through mobile apps and websites is increasing the growth rate.

Based on a plethora of factors and the extensive analysis by the researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global B2B2C insurance market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~9 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The B2B2C insurance market was valued at US$ 677.8 bn in 2019 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 trn by the end of the forecast period.

Technological advancements and digital access enable the B2B2C insurance to fit easier into partner ecosystems. This factor will open new growth avenues across the B2B2C insurance market. B2B2C insurance enables collaboration, align competencies, and forge resilient partnerships to overcome any obstacle faced by businesses from circumstances like COVID-19. This aspect may invite enormous growth prospects.

B2B2C Insurance Market: From Analysts' Viewpoint

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that artificial intelligence and advanced analytics are assisting to enable increased limpidity in business activities. The analysts also highlight the revival of business by insurance companies by increasing their focus on e-commerce and mobile apps.

However, the analysts also shed light on the need for customers and distributors who are well-versed with omnichannel platforms. The analysts advise the companies to tap into business opportunities in utility industries and material manufacturing to expand the growth prospects across the B2B2C insurance market.

B2B2C Insurance Market: Major Findings

Asia Pacific may gain a prominent position across the assessment period of 2020-2030

may gain a prominent position across the assessment period of 2020-2030 India , Australia , and China may help Asia Pacific's B2B2C insurance market to gain exponential growth

, , and may help B2B2C insurance market to gain exponential growth Europe and North America may acquire a major growth share for the B2B2C insurance market through the forecast period

and may acquire a major growth share for the B2B2C insurance market through the forecast period The B2B2C insurance market in South America and the Middle East and Africa are also estimated to flourish at a rapid pace

B2B2C Insurance Market: Growth Accelerators

The expansive popularity of B2B2C insurance among a massive consumer base may bring promising growth prospects for the B2B2C insurance market.

Improved innovations in the B2B2C insurance sector may boost the growth rate to a great extent

The rising disposable income and rapid urbanization across diverse regions may harness the growth of the B2B2C insurance market

B2B2C Insurance Market: Regional Prospects

Asia Pacific may emerge as a champion in terms of regional growth on the back of the penetration of multinational companies, a swift rise in premium insurance sales, and the rising awareness about the benefits of insurance among the citizens of densely populated regions like India and China. Europe and North America may also gain a significant position. South America and the Middle East and Africa may also gain promising growth for the B2B2C insurance market.

Global B2B2C Insurance Market: Segmentation

By Type

Life Insurance

Non-life Insurance

Household Content Insurance

Building Insurance

Monitor Vehicle Liability Insurance

Personal Liability Insurance

Animal Owner Liability Insurance

Accident

Transport

Credit Insurance

Extended Warranty

Others

By Nature of Business

Brick & Mortar

E-Commerce

Multi-channel

Non-commercial

Service Company

By Company Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Industry

Banks & Financial Institutions

Automotive

Utilities

Retailers

Travel

Housing

Lifestyle

Telecom

By Geographic Scope

National

Multi-country

Regional

Global

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

