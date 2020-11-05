Technological Advancement in Diagnostic Imaging Techniques is Likely to Boost Dental Imaging Market Growth: TMR

- The global dental imaging market is foreseen to account for ~US$ 6 Bn by 2027 end. This growth is attributed to technological advancements in healthcare sector, specifically in diagnostic imaging techniques and equipment

- On regional front, North America is likely to expand at prodigious pace during assessment period 2019–2027

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-interruptive cameras are gaining traction in healthcare sector owing to numerous features of these devices, including superior-quality still videos and photos. As a result, these products are widely used in dental hospitals. Another reason for increased demand of non-interruptive cameras is their ability to assist in saving as well as sharing data while offering convenience to dentists and patients.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global dental imaging market is likely to expand at moderate pace during forecast period of 2019 to 20207. One of the important factors fueling market growth is the introduction of groundbreaking digital imaging solutions. Thus, increased use of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems and advanced computer-aided design (CAD) to produce fixed partial dentures and crowns is predicted to push growth of dental imaging market in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Dental Imaging Market Report

The dental imaging market is projected to gather valuation of ~US$ 6 Bn by 2027end.

by 2027end. The market is foreseen to develop at a stupendous CAGR of ~8.5% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

The dental imaging market was accounted for ~US$ 3 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. In terms of technology, the intraoral scanners & cameras technology segment holds prominent share of the global dental imaging market.

CBCT is another technology segment that leads the market for dental imaging.

Based on end user, dental hospitals & clinics segment is projected to gain promising expansion avenues during assessment period 2019–2027.

Dental Imaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global dental imaging market is likely to grow at modest pace during assessment period 2019–20207. This growth is attributed to plethora of factors. One of the important factors driving market growth is remarkable growth in people living with dental health issues and increased instances of severe periodontal (gum) disease worldwide.

The market for dental imaging is foreseen to gather prominent demand opportunities on the back of increased older population with poor oral health and growing patient pool all across the world.

This aside, the market is estimated to gain the advantage of increased technological advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques as well as equipment used in these processes.

One of the key factors fueling dental imaging market growth is increased research and development activities in dental radiology.

North America dental imaging market is foreseen to show lucrative avenues during assessment period 2019–2027.

Dental Imaging Market: Competitive Assessment

Major players in the dental imaging market are growing interest in launching new products. This aside, many players are strengthening their production capabilities to fulfill present market demand.

Apart from this, several vendors are using various tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. All these activities are helping enterprises gain prominent position in the market for dental imaging.

The list of important companies working in the dental imaging market includes Carestream Health, Envista (Danaher), Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., Midmark Corporation, Owandy Radiology, VATECH, Trident S.r.l., and FONA Dental, s.r.o.

The dental imaging market can be segmented as follows:

Technology

Dental X-ray Systems

Analog



Digital

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

2D



3D

Intraoral Scanners & Cameras

Others

Method

Extraoral Imaging Systems

Intraoral Imaging Systems

Application

Endodontics

Orthodontics

Periodontics

End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

