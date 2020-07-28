Technogym leads the digital fitness revolution.

Thanks to Technogym Live console users will be able to choose from an unprecedented content variety - trainer-led workouts, outdoor virtual training, training routines, exercises or entertainment contents – based on their personal passion, needs and aspirations: from general fitness, to group training, to athletic training programs to more health and prevention oriented programs.

"Technogym Sessions" are the new trainer-led on-demand one on one workouts available across all cardio products; the library includes training videos – with different duration and training focus - led by sought after trainers from London, New York, Milan and Los Angeles. The sessions are available today in English, Italian and Spanish. In the near future new languages and new trainers will be added, as the library will be continuously updated with fresh contents.

The renewed library of Outdoor Virtual Training, a full range of Exercises and Training Routines complete the variety of training options users can choose from, in order to offer every single member a fully personalized and engaging experience. Entertainment-wise, Technogym Live includes TV channels, social media, Netflix and a wide range of gaming and news-based apps.

Within such a variety of options and content, the brand new Technogym Coach - the first artificial intelligence applied to fitness – truly personalizes the end-user experience. Technogym Coach manages user's data and guides them, day by day, by suggesting different training options based on their personal passions, needs and tastes.

Technogym Live also offers fitness clubs or trainers the possibility to create their own digital content - live or on-demand classes - and stream them to their members at home (or wherever they are) thanks to the newly released Mywellness App 5.0. This allows users to connect ever from home to their favorite fitness club programs and trainers.

