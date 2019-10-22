Technicolor Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Technicolor has become a Licensee in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool.

"Technicolor becoming a Licensee and recognizing the value offered by the HEVC Advance License is an important milestone," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "As one of the largest set-top box and optical disk replicators in the world, the addition of Technicolor provides another strong endorsement of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool."

About Technicolor: www.technicolor.com

About HEVC Advance:  HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

