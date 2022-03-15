Technical Support Outsourcing Market Gains Sizable Sales Prospects Due to Increase in Number of SMEs Globally, States TMR Study

- The global technical support outsourcing market is expected to be valued at US$ 83.82 Bn by 2031

- Increasing inclination of the healthcare industry toward technical support outsourcing is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technical support outsourcing market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Major players operating in the global technical support outsourcing market are increasingly focusing on mission-critical projects in BFSI, pharmaceutical, and retail sectors in order to sustain their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, they are concentrating on addressing issues pertaining to data theft and data loss of customer database across different end-use industries, including eCommerce, hospitality, and logistics. Thus, many players in the technical support outsourcing market are boosting their R&D initiatives in latest technologies such as quantum computing and other computing filters in order to prevent potential data theft attempts.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Key Findings

Due to scarcity of capital funding, many small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe find it difficult to maintain their internal helpdesk services. As a result, these SMEs are inclining toward outsourcing their technical support services. This factor is creating profitable prospects in the global technical support outsourcing market. Moreover, the adoption of technical support outsourcing services is increasing across the globe, owing to their ability to freeing up in-house resources and offering cost-effective and qualified resources in order to offer technical support.

Lack of in-depth understanding on technology and technical skills is encouraging companies from different industry verticals to utilize the services offered in the global technical support outsourcing market. Moreover, independent software vendors (ISV) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are inclining toward outsourcing the technical support as this lets them to concentrate on their core developments, notes a TMR report on the global technical support outsourcing market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in focus of companies on their core businesses is generating lucrative prospects in the global technical support outsourcing market

Surge in technical support outsourcing solutions in the global healthcare industry is prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the global market during the forecast period

Rise in need for use of digital payment systems, electronic billing, and electronic health data records maintenance is fueling demand prospects in the technical support outsourcing market

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Regional Analysis

The technical support outsourcing market in North America is expected to witness profitable prospects during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as presence of technological organizations including Worldwide Call Centers and IBM Corporation. Furthermore, the regional market is being influenced positively by increasing adoption of cloud-based outsourcing solutions in different sectors in North America .

is expected to witness profitable prospects during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as presence of technological organizations including Worldwide Call Centers and IBM Corporation. Furthermore, the regional market is being influenced positively by increasing adoption of cloud-based outsourcing solutions in different sectors in . The Asia Pacific technical support outsourcing market is anticipated to attract sizable business opportunities in the upcoming years due to increased trend of technical support outsourcing in different key industries such as the automotive and IT sectors in the region

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the global technical support outsourcing market are increasing efforts to develop compact and cost-effective technical outsourcing support in order to attract new customers

Several enterprises are executing inorganic growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with technology partners in order to offer advanced product range and expand their regional reach

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Aegis Limited

Accenture PLC.

Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

Collabera Inc.

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Essentiel Outsourcing

HCL Technologies

Genpact

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Qcom Outsourcing Ltd

Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Suma Soft

StarTek Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Support.com, Inc.

Worldwide Call Centers, Inc

Wipro Limited

Make an Enquiry Before Buying -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Service

Customer Acquisition

Delivery & Installation



Warranty



Post Sales Service

Call Centre Services

Others (Email Support and Live Chat Support)

Industry

Manufacturing & Automotive

Education

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Logistics & Supply Chain

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others (Construction, Hospitality)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/knowledge-process-outsourcing-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/knowledge-process-outsourcing-market.html Call Center Outsourcing Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/call-center-outsourcing-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/call-center-outsourcing-market.html Procurement Outsourcing Services Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/procurement-outsourcing-services-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/procurement-outsourcing-services-market.html Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/legal-process-outsourcing-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technical-support-outsourcing-market.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research