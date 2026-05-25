Technical Ceramics Market worth $20.27 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Technical Ceramics Market by Material (Oxide, Non-oxide), Product Type (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings), End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical, Military & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The technical ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 14.03 billion in 2026 to USD 20.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

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Technical Ceramics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 14.03 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 20.27 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 7.6%

Technical Ceramics Market Trends & Insights.

Technical ceramics are designed to perform under extreme conditions and are often referred to as advanced or engineering materials. They are distinguished from conventional types by their superior durability and precision. As they contain compounds such as oxides, carbides, and nitrides, these substances withstand heat far beyond what most metals tolerate. Their structure gives rise to remarkable stiffness, often outmatching steel in wear resistance. While commonly used in electronics to insulate parts, they also play key roles in applications where failure is not an option. Despite being brittle, their resistance to chemical degradation makes them suitable for use in engines or medical implants. Wherever intense stress, heat, or electricity exists, one likely finds these materials at work behind the scenes. These factors contribute to the growth of the technical ceramics market.

By region, Asia Pacific captured a 42.3% share of the technical ceramics market in 2025.

By material, the non-oxide segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By product type, the ceramic matrix composites segment is likely to record a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the medical segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.5% between 2026 and 2031, in terms of value.

Key players profiled in the report include CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), 3M (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (France), Niterra Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Ceramics (Japan), Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), and Elan Technology (Georgia).

Jyoti Ceramics (India), Techno Cera Industries (India), Superior Technical Ceramics (US) are a few start-ups/SMEs in this industry.

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The technical ceramics market is driven by the rising demand for high-performance materials in advanced industrial applications. As industries such as electronics, automotive, medical, and energy systems evolve toward higher efficiency and miniaturization, conventional materials often fall short in extreme operating conditions. Technical ceramics offer superior thermal stability, mechanical strength, and resistance to wear and corrosion, making them indispensable in critical components, such as substrates, insulators, engine parts, and medical implants. Additionally, the global shift toward electrification, renewable energy, and semiconductor expansion is accelerating their adoption. Their ability to enhance product lifespan while reducing maintenance costs further strengthens their value proposition, positioning technical ceramics as a key enabler of next-generation engineering solutions.

Oxide segment to capture a significant share of the technical ceramics market in 2031.

By material, the oxide segment is projected to hold a significant share of the technical ceramics market in 2031, primarily due to its wide applicability, cost-effectiveness, and balanced performance characteristics. Materials such as alumina and zirconia are extensively used across electrical and electronics, medical, and industrial applications, owing to their excellent electrical insulation, high hardness, and strong resistance to chemical degradation. Their ability to perform reliably under high temperatures while maintaining structural integrity makes them a preferred choice for substrates, seals, and wear components. Moreover, the relatively mature manufacturing processes and availability of raw materials contribute to their large-scale adoption. As industries continue to demand stable and durable materials for critical applications, oxide ceramics are expected to retain their dominant position in the overall market.

Military & defense segment to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

The technical ceramics market for the military & defense segment is driven by an increase in spending on advanced systems and the growing need for high-performance and lightweight materials that will perform under extreme conditions. These design trends are each driven by the high emphasis on improving ballistic resistance, hypersonic technology, advanced surveillance systems, and next-generation aerospace platforms. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties, emerging global arms races, and an overall escalation of global defense spending will further boost the adoption of technical ceramics throughout the armor systems, radomes, infrared windows/thin-film thermal protection components, and electronic warfare systems markets. As such, ongoing innovations and advancements in the development of advanced technical ceramic materials are expected to deliver superior levels of hardness, greater thermal resistance, lower component weight, and much longer expected life (durability) of the final product. Furthermore, innovation and adoption of advanced technical ceramic materials will be driven by the need for improved high-temperature survivability and better stealth capabilities at all levels of military and defense operations, along with the need to improve the reliability of mission-critical systems.

South America to be the second-largest region in the technical ceramics market in 2031.

The technical ceramics market in South America is predicted to be the second largest in 2031. An upsurge in industrialization, expanding investment in automotive production, energy infrastructure, and greater use of advanced materials will fuel the demand for technical ceramics across numerous sectors, such as mining, industrial processing, and related tools. Increased use of high-performance ceramics as a result of changing regulations on industrial efficiency, energy optimization, and modernization of manufacturing operations further emphasizes their growing role within countries, including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, where technical ceramics are increasingly used for power generation, industrial machinery, medical apparatus, and electronics manufacturing. Additional influences will come from significant investments made toward renewable energy projects, expanding mining facilities needing wear-resistant solutions made from technical ceramic materials.

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Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (France), 3M (US), Niterra Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd. (Japan), Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Elan Technology (US), and OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland).

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