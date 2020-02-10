TECHNIA Sign SOLIDWORKS Distribution Agreement With Dassault Systèmes

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHNIA are recognized for expert knowledge of Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences and share Dassault Systèmes' vision of the value of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as a business experience platform driving innovation and enabling business transformation.

The agreement entitles TECHNIA to the rights to distribute Dassault Systèmes' SOLIDWORKS software in EuroNorth.

TECHNIA currently distributes Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and various applications such as CATIA, BIOVIA, DELMIA, ENOVIA, SIMULIA and more. TECHNIA also offer a wealth of Dassault Systèmes certified Platinum Partner system integration and support services to their users. TECHNIA's global network of offices enables customers to find the expert service and support they require, wherever they require it.

TECHNIA's successful implementation of both the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and SOLIDWORKS applications for customers such as Vanderlande positions TECHNIA as a unique force within the SOLIDWORKS community. The #1 PLM knowledge company has built a reputation based on:

TECHNIA will provide customers in the SOLIDWORKS ecosystem with global support and business integration knowledge between SOLIDWORKS and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

"With 30 years of PLM and CADCAM experience, offices in more than 14 countries with 680 strong professionals and subject experts, we're ready to serve the SOLIDWORKS community and to provide unique value with our knowledge of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SIMULIA, DELMIA and BIOVIA.

"We are excited about the value creation opportunity for larger SOLIDWORKS clients where we can support the global enterprise deployment of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform alongside added value through the introduction of Simulation and Manufacturing functionality." - Jonas Gejer, CEO TECHNIA.

With the release of SOLIDWORKS 2020 earlier this year, more than six million SOLIDWORKS users worldwide can accelerate and improve product development, from conceptual design to manufactured products, and create value for their organizations.

"We are delighted that TECHNIA have extended their partnership with Dassault Systèmes to incorporate the SOLIDWORKS portfolio into their offering. This will ultimately create an even greater experience for customers enabling them to further realise their business objectives through digital continuity," notes James Aslin, Geo Leader, Professional Solutions, Dassault Systèmes.

About TECHNIA

At TECHNIA, we pave the way for your innovation, creativity and profitability. We combine industry-leading Product Lifecycle Management tools with specialist knowledge, so you can enjoy the journey from product concept to implementation.

Our experience makes it possible to keep things simple, personal and accessible so that together, we transform your vision into value. With over 30 years' experience, more than 6000 customers worldwide and world-class knowledge in PLM & Intelligent Engineering, we work together as true partner and extension of your team to create an exceptional PLM experience.

Our team of more than 680 people work from 14 countries around the world, across vertical industries, delivering a premium service with a global infrastructure and a local presence. We adopt the latest technology and agile methodologies so, even as technology changes, our relationships last a lifetime.

For more information, visit www.technia.com

