Techleap.nl Presents Action Plan to Make the Netherlands Europe's Best Ecosystem for Leaders in Tech

These include a 15% increase in the number of internationally successful scaleups, a 25% decrease in the percentage of difficult-to-fill vacancies for software developers, a tenfold increase in the available venture capital in the Netherlands, and a doubling of the number of deeptech startups.

Techleap.nl is part of a major Dutch government ambition to accelerate the growth and development of scaleups and to make the Netherlands the best ecosystem in Europe. To this end, Techleap.nl will develop and accelerate new and existing programs and initiatives based on quantifying the ecosystem through data. These programs focus on improving access to capital, new markets, emerging technology and talent for tech leaders.

Best Dutch scaleups

Actions that Techleap.nl will take in 2020 include: working with pension funds, banks and the government to explore new ways of financing, helping Dutch scaleups succeed internationally, and attracting more foreign and diverse talent. Techleap.nl will also start a growth program called Access. This will give the 250 most promising scaleups in the Netherlands access to international networks, specifically in the areas of capital, talent and markets.

Number 1 ecosystem of Europe

Techleap.nl also introduced the new Supervisory Board consisting of Corinne Vigreux (co-founder of TomTom and Codam College), Steven Schuurman (founder Elastic), Gillian Tans (Chairman Booking.com), Jaap Beernink (Novel-T) and a representative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.

Special Envoy of Techleap.nl, His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn van Oranje: "Technology is essential for the future growth and competitiveness of the Netherlands, but it's people that stimulate innovation and build world-class companies. We want to empower these smart minds and provide them with the best possible innovation ecosystem and support infrastructure."

Chairwomen Techleap.nl, Corinne Vigreux: "The entrepreneurial spirit, can-do mentality and level of ambition in the Netherlands is very strong. As an entrepreneur I know the ups and downs on the road to success and growth. If we want to take the ecosystem to the next level it is time to act now. I am honored to use my experience and contribute to Techleap.nl's mission. Let's take the leap forwards together."

State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Mona Keijzer:

"The Netherlands has the ambition to be one of the world's best startup and scaleup ecosystems. Our Dutch innovations have the power to contribute to solving global challenges, while keeping our economy healthy and competitive. That's why over the next four years, I am making 65 million euros available to help startups and scaleups progress and grow. Techleap.nl will be a powerful turbo engine to help our entrepreneurs, for example in finding good staff and attracting investors- both at home and abroad."

About Techleap.nl

Techleap.nl is funded by the Dutch government. Techleap.nl helps to quantify and accelerate the tech-ecosystem of the Netherlands. Techleap.nl creates an optimal environment for technology companies to scale with programs and initiatives that improve access to capital, market and talent. Techleap.nl is led by Special Envoy, His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn van Oranje.

