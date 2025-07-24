Tech Mahindra Unveils TechM Orion: A Next-Gen Agentic AI Platform to Drive Responsible Enterprise Transformation at Scale

PUNE, India, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced the launch of TechM Orion, a next-generation AI agent development and deployment platform powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing. The platform is designed to help enterprises scale AI adoption responsibly and efficiently, with a focus on governance, transparency, and tangible business outcomes.

TechM Orion is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, leveraging NVIDIA NIM , NVIDIA NeMo , and NVIDIA RAPIDS for efficient AI inference, model training and customization. It enables cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployments, allowing seamless integration with clients' systems and third-party tools to maximize existing AI investments and support scalable growth. TechM Orion is architected to drive productivity and accelerate innovation, enabling global enterprises to deploy AI solutions faster, whether in assisted or fully autonomous environments, while maintaining control and transparency throughout the AI lifecycle. It also integrates AI agents from SaaS platforms, simplifying orchestration and boosting scalability with embedded assurance guardrails.

Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "As enterprises race to embed AI into core operations, it is not enough to just democratize AI agent development. Enterprises are currently looking for ROI, assurance and a clear path to transform their business processes. Combined with NVIDIA's unparalleled AI infrastructure and enterprise AI stack, TechM Orion empowers organizations to move from experimentation to transformation."

TechM Orion will enable accelerated Agentic AI adoption for enterprises with:

AI agents that can be built and deployed in under 1 week using the C2A (Chat-to-Agent) interface, compared to traditional timelines of 2–3 weeks.

Library of 200+ pre-built, production-grade AI agents available across five industries: Banking and Financial Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail & Consumer Goods.

Seamless integration with enterprise systems in near real-time using a combination of: Pre-configured connectors Low-code custom adapters built in Python Out-of-the-box agentic frameworks (e.g., Agentic RAG, document readers) Enterprise adapters (e.g., Email, SAP, Salesforce)

30+ configurable AI governance checks for each agent to ensure transparency, validation, verification, and alignment with regional compliance standards.

Key benefits for enterprises:

Rapid agent development and deployment: TechM Orion comes prepackaged with a large number of use cases on agentic workflows that seamlessly integrate with clients' existing solutions.

TechM's proprietary VerifAI system sits as an observer agent across the workflow to provide guardrails for secure and ethical usage of data. Enterprise knowledge ready: The platform provides an ability to use local knowledge by RAG and fine-tuned models which enable enterprises to use their knowledge repositories to avoid hallucinations and drifts.

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software Products, NVIDIA, said, "Agentic AI is redefining how work gets done—enabling software to perceive, reason and act across complex tasks. Tech Mahindra's Orion platform, built on the NVIDIA AI software stack, brings this vision to life by helping organizations deploy intelligent agents that manage multi-step workflows, advancing adoption across industries and improving operational efficiency."

This announcement builds upon Tech Mahindra's established leadership in AI innovation, including the successful creation of Project Indus 2.0, India's advanced multilingual large language model, and the company's recent 'AI Delivered Right' strategy launched in April 2025. TechM Orion represents the practical implementation of this strategy, embedding AI capabilities directly into the fabric of Tech Mahindra's operations. It will be commercially available in Q3 2025, with early access programs for select clients in August. Tech Mahindra also plans to establish AI Engineering Centers of Excellence globally to support adoption and innovation at scale.

