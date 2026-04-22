Tech Mahindra Named 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in Services & Industry Solutions: Manufacturing

PUNE, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced it has been named the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in the Services & Industry Solutions: Manufacturing category. This recognition highlights Tech Mahindra's strength in delivering industry-specific solutions that move beyond pilots to production-grade cloud and AI transformation.

Tech Mahindra has been recognized as the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in the Services & Industry Solutions: Manufacturing for enabling manufacturers to build intelligent, data-driven operations by bringing together AI, data platforms, and enterprise systems at scale. By integrating data across plants, supply chains, and business functions, and embedding AI into core workflows, Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud help organizations move from fragmented insights to real-time, decision-ready intelligence and automated actions. This is driving measurable improvements in operational resilience, efficiency, and continuous optimization across manufacturing operations.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "In today's volatile global environment, we are helping manufacturers reimagine their operations to be more agile, efficient, and sustainable, while continuing to innovate at scale. This recognition from Google Cloud affirms our ability to deliver production-grade solutions that translate innovation into measurable outcomes. Together, we are enabling manufacturers to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready operations."

Tech Mahindra's manufacturing solutions leverage Google Cloud's data and AI stack, including BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Gemini to build connected, intelligent operations. The solutions address core industry challenges such as siloed data, operational inefficiencies, and legacy complexity, while enabling scalable and sustainable transformation. The partnership is focused on delivering transformation in live production environments, where impact is measured in tangible improvements across throughput, quality, and operational agility.

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud, said, "The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers. We are proud to name Tech Mahindra 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

This recognition reinforces Tech Mahindra's position as a trusted partner for large-scale, AI-led transformation in manufacturing. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the organization continues to invest in co-innovation, industry solutions, and global talent to support customers in building resilient and future-ready operations.

Media Contact: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com; media.relations@techmahindra.com

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