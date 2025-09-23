Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Partners with Google Cloud to Elevate Fan Experience with Real-Time Player Analysis in Season 3

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has partnered with Google Cloud to bring fans closer to the action than ever before with real-time player performance insights during Season 3, set for December 13–24 in India. One of the world's most technologically advanced sporting leagues, GCL is pushing chess into a new era, fusing its deep heritage and strategic brilliance with cutting-edge innovation and fan-first experiences.

With Google Cloud's advanced infrastructure and Tech Mahindra's vision for integrating technology with sports, GCL is poised for its most ambitious season. GCL continues to transform how chess is played, viewed, and experienced worldwide. It is the world's first franchise-based chess league where men, women, and prodigies compete in an inclusive, mixed-team format. Tech Mahindra, as the title sponsor and innovation partner, is leading the league's technology transformation with the help of Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra will provide the league with AI and ML dashboards using Google Cloud technology to deliver real-time player performance insights during matches. Additionally, Google Cloud Analytics will enhance the league's smart broadcasting.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League has always aimed to push boundaries in both the gameplay and experience of chess. Each season, we strive to elevate the experience for fans and players by leveraging advanced digital technologies. Our partnership with Google Cloud embodies this vision, ensuring that Season 3 sets new standards for innovation in global sports."

In Season 3, partners and customers will have the opportunity to participate in fan engagement tournaments that encourage creativity, collaboration, and innovative thinking. This initiative will position GCL as a platform where sports, technology, and business innovation converge.

GCL Season 3 will be more immersive, interactive, and accessible than ever, establishing a new global standard for how chess is played, experienced, and celebrated. For viewers, it will result in expanded broadcasts worldwide, multilingual commentary, and interactive fan zones designed to make each match more engaging.

For more information on Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, please visit: https://globalchessleague.com/

