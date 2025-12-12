Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Collaborates with AWS to Power Smart Broadcasting Solutions for Chess Fans in India

AWS's cloud capabilities will elevate GCL's smart broadcasting experience as Season 3 heads to Mumbai this December

PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, to enhance the way chess is broadcast and experienced. Using AWS, GCL will deliver real-time game updates, live commentary with deeper game insights, expanded worldwide broadcasts, multilingual coverage, AI-powered analysis, and interactive fan zones as part of its Smart Broadcasting experience for Season 3. These capabilities will help GCL create a more connected and personalized fan experience—giving viewers richer context around every move, more ways to follow the action, and new opportunities to engage with the sport. The season will run from December 13 to 24, 2025, at Mumbai's Royal Opera House.

Tech Mahindra Global Chess League

As the world's first official franchise chess league with a joint team format featuring men's and women's players competing together, GCL aims to make the sport more inclusive and accessible. Building on its commitment to use next-generation technology to grow the game, GCL will work with AWS to harness cloud-native infrastructure, AI/ML-powered analytics, and real-time media services to deliver immersive and globally scalable broadcast experiences.

GCL uses a range of AWS media, analytics, and AI services—including AWS Elemental MediaLive, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon CloudFront—to power its broadcast workflows. These services enable reliable, secure, and low-latency video transport, live video encoding, and real-time processing of video and data streams, helping GCL shift from traditional broadcast infrastructure to cloud-based capabilities that scale globally.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "Every move in chess is about foresight, precision, and timing, and those same principles guide how we run this league. Collaborating with AWS allows us to build a smart broadcasting backbone that mirrors the intelligence of the game itself. Together, we're setting a new standard for how sport and technology can work in perfect synchrony."

As chess evolves into a tech-enabled global sport, this collaboration strengthens GCL's position at the intersection of culture, competition, and connectivity. Season 3 will introduce enhanced broadcast formats, multilingual storytelling, and new fan programs—GCL Creators, GCL SuperFans, and Road to GCL, and the GCL Contenders program on Chess.com—which expand how supporters can follow, participate in, and experience the league.

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said, "The Global Chess League represents a fusion of tradition and innovation. Through our collaboration, we're enabling a smarter, more connected broadcast experience that brings fans closer to the game than ever before. From real-time analytics to immersive storytelling, AWS is proud to support GCL's vision for the future of chess."

Season 3 of GCL will bring together top global players in its mixed-team format featuring men, women, and prodigies. Played in a double round-robin format, the league will feature six franchise teams competing under a best-of-six board system in the popular rapid format—blending individual brilliance with collective strategy.

For more information on Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, please visit: https://globalchessleague.com/

