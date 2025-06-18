Tech Mahindra and Wipro join Aduna to accelerate global adoption of network APIs

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced that leading global system integrators, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have joined its partner ecosystem. This strategic collaboration highlights the critical role GSIs play in scaling enterprise adoption and enabling mobile operator participation in the emerging network API economy.

As trusted advisors to Fortune 500 companies and long-time partners to telecom operators, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will integrate Aduna's harmonized network APIs, including SIM Swap, Number Verification, Device Location, and Quality on Demand into enterprise transformation initiatives across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and public sector.

"This is a major step forward in operationalizing network APIs at scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Tech Mahindra and Wipro sit at the intersection of enterprise transformation and telecom innovation. Together, we're enabling both the supply and demand sides of the ecosystem to come online securely, scalably, and globally."

GSIs: The Bridge Between Telco and Enterprise

Global system integrators are uniquely positioned to connect telecom capabilities with enterprise systems. By embedding network APIs into digital workflows, they help enterprises enhance security, accelerate onboarding, improve communications, and meet compliance requirements without navigating telco complexity. They also play a critical role in helping mobile operators integrate with the Aduna platform by offering business consulting, service frameworks, and technical onboarding support.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will work alongside Aduna to:

Support Communication Service Provider (CSP) onboarding and help accelerate operational readiness across multiple regions

Co-develop and deploy use case accelerators for key industries such as banking, logistics, and public services

Facilitate the global rollout of network APIs through their managed services and integration frameworks

Help enterprises adopt network APIs by embedding them into cloud-native environments, security solutions, and digital identity platforms

Executive Perspectives

Manish Mangal, Head – Americas Communications Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "The telecom industry has a significant opportunity to unlock the value of their networks and other assets by subjecting them through APIs to third-party developers and partners. Our partnership with Aduna exemplifies our commitment to the telecom industry in fostering new business models and creating opportunities for revenue growth. Together, we have developed a robust, pre-integrated solution that simplifies deployment, enhances agility, and drives consumption of network assets & intelligence. It empowers CSPs to transition to future-ready, programmable networks and thrive in the emerging network API economy."

Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro is proud to join the Aduna ecosystem and extend our AI, cloud, and security offerings with real-time telecom intelligence. Together, we're empowering enterprises and CSPs to unlock new value through scalable open APIs."

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services, including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

