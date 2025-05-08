Tech Mahindra and the University of Auckland Strengthen Collaboration to Boost Industry-Academia Innovation

PUNE, India and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced an expanded collaboration with the University of Auckland (UoA) through an internship program to boost industry and academia innovation. The agreement was formalized through a Letter of Intent (LoI) signed by Harshvendra Soin, President of Asia Pacific and Japan Business at Tech Mahindra, and Professor Dawn Freshwater, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Auckland. The signing took place in the presence of The Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, during his recent visit to New Delhi.

The collaboration extends the initial agreement based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2024 between Tech Mahindra and UoA. It is part of the University of Auckland's ongoing efforts at the New Zealand Centre in IIT Delhi and includes participation from all eight universities in New Zealand. This collaboration exemplifies Tech Mahindra's commitment to nurturing global talent and setting new standards for association between industry and academia. The internship program, which will commence in the second half of 2025, will offer students from New Zealand universities hands-on experience with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and quantum computing, thus enhancing their employability and fostering technological innovation.

Harshvendra Soin, President - Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "We recognize the vital role of bridging academia and industry as a catalyst for innovation and cultivating a future-ready workforce in the digital era. By fortifying technology ecosystems in both New Zealand and India, we are establishing a solid foundation for sustained innovation, economic progress, and collaboration. This effort has the potential to transform industries worldwide. Our continued collaboration with UoA is a significant step in this direction."

The collaboration further aims to accelerate research and innovation across various industries, including banking, healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government. It will focus on emerging technologies in AI and ML, such as spiking neural networks and 1-bit large language models (LLMs), while also enhancing quantum security through post-quantum cryptography. These innovations will have significant applications in healthcare, particularly in drug discovery and the development of personalized digital biomarkers.

Professor Dawn Freshwater, The University of Auckland's Vice-Chancellor, said, "The University is delighted to be partnering with Tech Mahindra on this new initiative, which not only provides exciting internship opportunities for New Zealand university students but, equally importantly, exemplifies the dynamism of the emerging India-New Zealand relationship in the areas of research and innovation."

The extended collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening Tech Mahindra's presence in New Zealand, reinforcing its commitment to skilling, and creating growth opportunities in the India-New Zealand corridor.

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact: media.relations@techmahindra.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539364/Tech_Mahindra_Logo.jpg