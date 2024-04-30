Tech Mahindra and Atento Partner to Deliver Gen-AI Powered Business Transformation Services to Global Enterprises

SÃO PAULO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO) company leader in Latin America announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. The partnership will deliver end-to-end business transformation solutions and services that leverage Generative AI-powered technologies, as well as customer experience (CX) consulting for customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Latin American regions.

By combining Atento's leadership in nearshore CX capabilities in Latin America and Tech Mahindra's global footprint and range of services, the partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and services in more than 50 languages. These solutions will empower enterprises with enhanced operational efficiency, scalability, and agility to provide superior digital CX.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving our Business Process Services (BPS) to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The partnership with Atento will further strengthen our joint positioning in the United States, Europe and tap into new potential business opportunities in Latin America."

The BPO solutions and services will be channeled through the creation and implementation of an operating system (OS) and an operating model (OM). These operation capabilities will leverage emerging technologies such as Gen AI, automation, analytics, process mining, virtual assistants, and conversational AI to drive business growth and improve customer satisfaction.

Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, said, "This alliance with one of the world's leading IT companies underscores how Atento continues our ambitious plan to become the leading provider of Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) in the markets where we operate, adding value to our clients in the full cycle of their CX transformation."

With a shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences and driving digital transformation, the partnership marks a significant milestone for both Tech Mahindra and Atento.

About Atento

Atento stands as the largest provider of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and as one of the global leaders. Furthermore, Atento ranks as a top provider of nearshoring CRM BTO services for US-based companies. Since its inception in 1999, the company has expanded its business model across 17 countries, employing 110,000+ people. Serving over 400 clients, Atento delivers a broad spectrum of CRM BTO services across multiple channels. The majority of Atento's clients include multinational corporations across telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, and government sectors. In recent years, Atento has earned accolades for its excellence from various industry analysts globally, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and ISG. Forbes recognized it as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has consistently ranked it among the top 25 companies to work for worldwide. Atento has also distinguished itself as the first company in the sector worldwide to secure the ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.atento.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 145,000+ professionals across 70+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://techmahindra.com

