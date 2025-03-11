Tech for Sustainability: Platable App Tackles UAE's Food Waste Problem with an Innovative, Scalable Solution

Homegrown UAE app Platable champions food waste reduction, backed by Humanely Honest, aligns with national sustainability goals of cutting food waste by 50% by 2030

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platable (https://www.platablenow.com/), an innovative homegrown food tech app, is tackling the UAE's food waste problem with a groundbreaking scalable and sustainable solution by enabling food and beverage (F&B) outlets to sell surplus food at discounted rates. Co-founded by Salmaan Mohammad, Platable connects F&B outlets with consumers, enabling them to purchase surplus, high-quality food at discounted prices through a unique 'mystery box' model. This approach, benefiting businesses and consumers while significantly contributing to environmental sustainability, has gained support from prominent figures like Rashid Aslam, promoter of the Humanely Honest initiative, cementing the nation's commitment to this critical issue.

Rashid Aslam with Platable Team Rashid Aslam

Platable addresses the pressing issue of food waste in the UAE, where an average person wastes about 2.7 kilograms of food daily, contributing to nearly AED 15 billion worth of food discarded annually wherein restaurants alone account for 35% of this waste. Inspired by successful models like 'Too Good to Go,' Salmaan recognized the urgent need for a localized solution.

"During my time in Riyadh, I delved into the food space and sustainability, and found out the volume of food waste was staggering," says Salmaan Mohammad, Co-Founder & CEO of Platable. "I knew I had to create a platform that could make a real difference. Here, Platable extends beyond reducing food waste. By offering quality meals at lower prices, people who were not generally able to afford these brands can now access good food at a great price," adds Salmaan, who brings 11 years of experience and a deep-rooted commitment to tech-driven sustainability solutions.

Rashid Aslam, promoter of the Humanely Honest initiative and entrepreneur of leading enterprises across diverse sectors like F&B, retail, hospitality, tech, and government services, champions ventures that blend technological innovation with sustainable practices. Guided by his 'Humanely Honest' philosophy and initiative, he focuses on emerging markets in the GCC and India, supporting visionaries who create meaningful impact and drive growth, balancing purpose with prosperity.

Food waste is a pressing issue in the UAE, with per capita waste levels significantly higher than in Europe or North America. During Ramadan, this problem is exacerbated due to the cultural emphasis on large meals and generous portions. Platable directly supports the UAE's National Food Loss and Waste Initiative and the country's sustainability goals of cutting food waste by 50% by 2030.

"Every investment is fundamentally a business decision, driven by the potential for monetary gain. But, when approached with honesty and a sense of responsibility, it becomes truly sustainable. I believe in building enterprises on a foundation of honesty and a human-centric approach. This is precisely why I invested in Platable," says Rashid Aslam, whose investment in Platable has fuelled its rapid growth.

"Food waste is a global challenge, and the UAE is actively pursuing sustainable solutions. Platable's innovative model repurposes surplus food, benefiting businesses, consumers, and the environment. This also aligns perfectly with my belief in the power of technology to solve real-world problems. Through Platable, we're empowering businesses to be more sustainable, providing affordable food options to all, and collectively contributing to a healthier planet," he adds.

Platable operates as a marketplace for surplus food, allowing restaurants, bakeries, and supermarkets to list unsold inventory as 'surprise boxes.' Consumers can reserve these boxes at discounted prices without knowing the exact contents, ensuring that high-quality food is redistributed efficiently.

Since its beta launch in December 2024, Platable has experienced rapid growth, on boarding over 65 brands and securing partnerships with major players such as Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Common Grounds and many more. The app has already seen close to 10,000 organic downloads, with the official launch scheduled for mid of Ramadan 2025, the company expects to sell 75-80% of all listed daily inventory.

Notably, the app has been selected to join the prestigious 10th cohort of the Misk Entrepreneurship Accelerator, a program backed by the Saudi Arabian government to foster and scale innovative businesses by providing access to capital and mentorship.

Platable is currently available in Dubai and plans to expand across the UAE and GCC, operates on a commission-based model, charging vendors a small percentage per order while keeping the service free for consumers. As the platform scales, the company plans to introduce subscription models for vendors and corporate partnerships to further drive impact. Future plans include enabling donations through the platform in partnership with government entities and charitable foundations.

