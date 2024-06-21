Tech Developers Pioneering AI Tools to Revolutionize Future Productivity and Logistics

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – How we embrace this surging adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economy of the future remains up for debate. Already, we're seeing the impact of AI adoption in the workplace, in culture, and in finance, but it won't end there. According to Goldman Sachs, AI is showing "very positive" signs of eventually boosting GDP and productivity, while some experts are remarking that the generative AI tech wave is sweeping in much faster (maybe 10x) than early internet. Behind the scenes, tech developers are building AI-powered tools that could potentially revolutionize productivity and logistics in the future, with recent developments coming from Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN, SOUNW).

As deep machine learning evolves rapidly, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has rebranded and shifted its market focus to target sectors such as advertising, gaming, and neural networks with its advanced GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) technology.

Scope AI's ongoing development of GEM aims to assist businesses in creating custom object detection and visual information systems, maximizing the potential of neural networks. The company's strategic initiatives are set to potentially revolutionize advertising personalization, gaming enhancements, and various applications of neural networks.

Recently, Scope AI unveiled significant enhancements to GEM, designed to better serve advertising agencies and the gaming industry. These updates aim to optimize advertising content and improve gameplay experiences through advanced neural network functionalities. By the end of May, Scope AI had announced its collaboration with several leading ad agencies and ad networks, to gain insights into the primary challenges these organizations face in analyzing the efficacy of different ad creatives and page layouts, as well as the difficulties and costs associated with testing.

The timing of Scope AI's assistance in advertising couldn't be better, as global advertising executives are currently struggling with the injection of AI into their sphere. The worry is that if everyone is using AI for their images, nothing stands out. This is where Scope AI's potential with GEM rises, in helping these ad execs to better discern their ad campaigns, and how to deliver them.

"Our approach is to start with the pain points of our potential users and build solutions based on those insights," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "We believe in understanding the real-world challenges faced by our partners, rather than falling into the common software trap of 'build it and they will come.' This collaboration ensures that GEM is not just another tool, but a solution that addresses the specific needs of the advertising community."

GEM's enhanced object visual recognition capabilities are intended to provide businesses with deeper insights and more precise solutions. Consequently, advertisers may potentially analyze consumer behavior more effectively and refine their campaigns, while game developers could create more engaging and immersive user experiences.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Scope AI. "The next generation of our platform will set us apart in what kind of data and its sensitivity we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry."

Social media platform giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) recently announced an initiative to release new AI research models in order to accelerate innovation at scale. As per the initiative, Meta's Fundamental AI Research team is publicly releasing several models to accelerate future research and allow others to innovate and apply AI at scale.

According to the accompanying Meta blog post, the company states, "We believe that access to state-of-the-art AI creates opportunities for everyone."

Meanwhile, however, Meta has also been asked to delay training its AI on data from users in the European Union. After intervention by the Irish Data Protection Commission, Meta now must delay its plan to train its large language models on Facebook and Instagram content from EU users.

"We're disappointed by the request from the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), our lead regulator, on behalf of the European DPAs, to delay training our large language models (LLMs) using public content shared by adults on Facebook and Instagram — particularly since we incorporated regulatory feedback and the European DPAs have been informed since March," wrote Stefano Fratta, Global Engagement Director for Privacy Policy for Meta in a blog post. "This is a step backwards for European innovation, competition in AI development and further delays bringing the benefits of AI to people in Europe."

Meanwhile, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) seems undeterred in Europe, expanding its generative AI listing tools to sellers across the continent. As per the expansion, sellers in France, German, Italy, Spain, and the UK can now leverage the power of generative AI to greatly simplify the process of product listing creation as well as enriching existing product listings to better resonate with customers and help drive sales.

"These generative AI-powered tools simplify the listing creation process, allowing sellers to generate compelling product titles, descriptions, and other details by simply providing a few descriptive words or just uploading a product image," said Amazon in the accompanying blog post. "We suggest product listings that are high-quality and designed to be engaging for customers in our store. This streamlines operations and allows sellers to focus on other aspects of their business."

Amazon has long utilized AI to assist its selling partners by pioneering personalized product recommendations based on customer behavior, enabling sellers to highlight relevant products. Advanced machine learning models are used for demand forecasting and inventory management, helping sellers avoid stock shortages. AI-powered pricing tools provide dynamic pricing insights, while recent innovations include generating rich Premium A+ Content and augmented reality visualizations. In fulfillment centers worldwide, AI helps stock products locally to ensure faster deliveries and greater availability of everyday essentials. In Europe, AI reduced the average package travel distance by 25kms in 2023, enhancing delivery speed and sustainability.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently decided to delay the release of its Recall AI feature on PCs, based on security concerns. The Recall feature logs activities from web browsing to voice chats, creating a searchable history on the user's computer. This allows users to easily find and recall actions from months ago.

Experts are already labeling Microsoft as a "frontrunner in the generative AI race", with analysts expecting big things from the software giant, citing a "strong competitive cloude edge" coming, as they estimate Microsoft's Copilot deployments could add around $25 billion to the company's trajectory by fiscal year 2025.

Together with LinkedIn, Microsoft also released the 2024 Work Trend Index on the State of AI at Work, titled "AI at work is here. Now comes the hard part."

"Generative AI tools have found widespread acceptance in the workplace, and we can see that most employees have placed their trust in AI to help with their daily workloads – without waiting to see if their organization will provide AI tools, services, or directions and guidelines for usage," said Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand. "It is critical that business leaders respond to this emerging trend in order to help both the organization and employees make the most beneficial impact from AI – from increased productivity and new capabilities to greater security from well-defined guidance around AI use."

Global leader in voice artificial intelligence SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN, SOUNW) recently announced the acquisition of key assets from Allset, an online ordering platform that connects restaurants and local customers, to fast-track its vision of a voice commerce ecosystem. Allset is a food ordering platform designed for local pick-up, providing a seamless, cost-effective dining experience that allows both consumers and restaurants to bypass the high fees charged by delivery apps. SoundHound is already a market leader for restaurant voice AI solutions, working with over 10,000 restaurant locations.

"We are thrilled to join forces with SoundHound to combine our established partnerships and marketplace expertise with SoundHound's class-leading voice AI solutions and capabilities," said Stas Matviyenko, CEO and Co-Founder of Allset. "From the beginning, we realized that we share the same vision for the voice commerce ecosystem that elevates the consumer experience. This team-up will accelerate our progress toward the next exciting phase of AI-powered ordering convenience."

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

