Teamworks Raises $235M at $1B+ Valuation to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation

Oversubscribed Series F Led by Dragoneer Investment Group

DURHAM, N.C., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamworks, the Operating System for Sports™ powering more than 6,500 elite sports teams globally, today announced it has secured $235 million in an oversubscribed Series F financing led by returning investor Dragoneer Investment Group.

This latest round, which closed at a pre-money valuation exceeding $1.0 billion, will fuel the company's mission to advance AI-powered solutions across professional, collegiate, and Olympic sports programs, cementing Teamworks' position as the leading sports technology company globally.

"This significant investment validates our vision of creating the most comprehensive technology ecosystem in sports," said Zach Maurides, CEO and Founder of Teamworks. "From our origins in communication and scheduling, to building the defining operating system for sports, this funding positions us to accelerate our data science capabilities and to shape the future of AI in sports."

Teamworks has established itself as the premier provider of sports technology across four key pillars, delivering a platform that drives winning by unifying talent acquisition, athlete development, game preparation, and operational excellence in one powerful ecosystem:

Personnel:

For front office and personnel staff to drive talent identification, acquisition, and development that helps build championship-caliber teams.

Performance:

For integrated performance teams to deliver evidence-based, personalized, and coordinated care that increases availability and readiness to compete.

Coaching:

For coaching staff to streamline game preparation by bringing video, data-driven insights, and reporting into one powerful and mobile-friendly platform.

Operations:

For organizational leaders to streamline communication, logistics, and administrative functions across entire organizations, connecting and empowering staff and players.

The investment comes at a time when Teamworks' operating system is already the preferred technology for collegiate and professional teams globally, including 100% of NFL, 90% of MLB and Premier League, 87% of NBA, 83% of MLS teams, 81% of NHL teams, 99% of DI NCAA athletic departments, and 65+ Olympic federations across 24 countries.

"Teamworks is the unmatched leader in sports technology, delivering critical solutions that are indispensable to organizations across the sports ecosystem," said Christian Jensen, Partner at Dragoneer Investment Group. "Throughout our partnership, we have witnessed firsthand their remarkable execution, product expansion and growth trajectory. Their innovations in talent acquisition, player development, gameday preparation, digital banking, and operational technology create a market-leading end-to-end experience. We're excited to be a part of Teamworks' next chapter as they continue to transform how sports organizations operate."

This funding, a combination of primary and secondary, will enable Teamworks to accelerate development of AI-powered solutions across all four product categories by expanding its world-class data science team and enhancing AI-driven insights that deliver smarter, faster decision-making for athletes, coaches, and administrators. It will also enable Teamworks to enhance its market-leading platform functionality through improved data unification across products, deeper integration with key partner technologies, and a consolidated mobile app that delivers real-time alerts and context-aware recommendations powered by its best-in-class machine learning and data science capabilities.

"Our customers choose to partner with us not only because we're a stable, reliable company that for 18+ years has continued to deliver premium solutions, but because we continue to evolve right alongside them," said Kyle Charters, CFO of Teamworks. "As the sports landscape changes and as our customers' ambitions grow, this milestone provides significant resources to invest in innovation and world-class talent that will help them succeed."

About Teamworks

Teamworks is the leading operating system for high performance, powering more than 6,500 sports teams and military organizations worldwide. Teamworks' suite of best-in-class products drives winning by enabling data-driven talent acquisition, holistic performance development, game preparation, and operational excellence. Founded in 2004, Teamworks has expanded its offerings through strategic acquisitions, including INFLCR, ARMS Software, Smartabase, Zelus Analytics and Telemetry Sports, enhancing its ability to meet the complex needs of modern high-performance environments. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Teamworks remains at the forefront of innovation in sports and human performance technology. Visit teamworks.com to learn more.

About Dragoneer Investment Group

Dragoneer Investment Group is a growth-oriented investment firm with over $25 billion under management and a flexible mandate to invest in high-quality businesses in both the public and private markets. For over a decade, Dragoneer has partnered with management teams to grow exceptional companies, characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm seeks to deliver attractive returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation and margin of safety. Dragoneer looks to partner with the best businesses globally and has been an investor in companies such as Airbnb, AmWINS, Atlassian, AuditBoard, CCC, Clearwater, Datadog, Dayforce, Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash, Duck Creek, Dynatrace, Flipkart, Mercadolibre, Meta, Nubank, PointClickCare, Procore, Roblox, Samsara, Slack, Snowflake, Spotify, Uber and others.

