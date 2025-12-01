TeamViewer Appoints Finn Faldi as Executive Vice President Global Inside Sales to Strengthen Global Sales Organization

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced the appointment of Finn Faldi as Executive Vice President Global Inside Sales. In this newly created role, Finn will join the Senior Leadership Team and unite and lead all inside sales teams across the Americas (AMS), EMEA, and APAC regions. The goal is to further streamline and strengthen a sales channel that has played a pivotal role in TeamViewer's commercial development and will continue to do so across products and customer categories.

Finn Faldi has a strong track record of leadership at TeamViewer, having previously served as President, TeamViewer Americas, where he was instrumental in scaling the region's operations and driving growth. Since his departure in 2021, he has remained closely connected to TeamViewer as a Senior Advisor, while also advising and investing in other growth companies in the software sector. His return marks a further step in TeamViewer's ongoing efforts to optimize its global sales organization and accelerate growth across all regions.

Finn Faldi, newly appointed Executive Vice President Global Inside Sales, said: "Rejoining TeamViewer in an operational role is a significant opportunity to contribute what I have learned both in my leadership roles at TeamViewer and other growth companies in the last years. With recent product developments in the agentic AI space, TeamViewer is uniquely positioned for future success, and the new organizational structure of inside sales reflects our ambition. I look forward to working with the team and with our established and prospective clients on the future of the digital workplace and autonomous endpoint management."

This leadership addition coincides with the departure of Georg Beyschlag, currently President TeamViewer Americas, who will leave TeamViewer at the end of the year after more than seven years of successful service in various leadership roles.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Finn back at TeamViewer. His proven expertise in software sales, deep understanding of our business, and passion for our customers and use cases make him ideally suited to lead and drive our global inside sales organization. Around our IPO, Finn played an important role in ramping up our Americas business and building out the strength of our US-based inside sales teams, which have been key drivers of our success. We are convinced that he will be instrumental in scaling our sales channels worldwide alongside our CRO Mark Banfield. At the same time, I would like to express my sincerest thank you to Georg Beyschlag for his tremendous contribution to TeamViewer's journey over the last years. We wish him all the best for his next professional venture."

Georg Beyschlag, President TeamViewer Americas, added: "I am very grateful for what we have achieved together at TeamViewer and for my personal learning curve. My journey has been defined by a broad range of responsibilities across finance, controlling, IPO preparation, strategy, partnerships, HR, sales and overseeing the Americas region. TeamViewer is an extraordinary place to work and learn, and I am very happy to see Finn coming back to continue the great work we have started."

