TeamViewer Advances Toward Autonomous Endpoint Management: Tia Now Generates Automations From Customers' Own Proven Fixes

LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today introduced AI-driven scripting for Tia (TeamViewer Intelligent Agent) at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2026 in London. Building on more than one million AI session summaries produced since launch, Tia can now learn from an organization's support history and turn resolved issues into ready-to-run automations, giving IT teams a faster, more consistent path to standardizing proven fixes. The release marks an important milestone in TeamViewer's Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) roadmap.

The new capabilities address one of IT's most persistent inefficiencies: even when issues are resolved, the applied fixes are rarely captured in a way that prevents the same problem from recurring. Tia now tackles this in two connected steps: First, it draws on AI insights from real support sessions to ground its troubleshooting recommendations in an organization's actual support history and context, surfacing proven remediation steps from past sessions rather than relying on general knowledge. From there, IT teams can choose to turn any resolved session into a script that Tia generates based on the documented remediation steps. The automation is then ready for the team to review and refine before deploying it to selected devices or device groups.

The release reflects how TeamViewer is building out its AEM vision in stages through TeamViewer ONE, its unified digital workplace platform: from secure remote support and real-time endpoint observability to in-session AI expert augmentation and knowledge capture, and now to AI-driven automations grounded in proven fixes. Each resolved incident makes the next one easier to prevent, as AI sessions and endpoint telemetry combine to surface recurring patterns across the IT environment. Where remote support platforms, DEX tools, and RMM solutions each address parts of this challenge in isolation, Tia connects them, grounding every automation in verified remediation steps drawn from the customer's own support history and relevant context.

"IT teams are under pressure to do more with the resources they have, and too much of their time is still spent resolving the same issues over and over," said Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer, TeamViewer. "Tia's new capabilities mean that every resolved incident becomes an asset: one that can be tested, deployed, and used to protect other devices from the same disruption. That is what consistent, scalable IT operations en route to AEM looks like in practice."

TeamViewer is unveiling the innovation at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2026 in London, where the company is also presenting two sessions: "Building the Autonomous Workplace with a DEX Knowledge Layer" on April 28, and "The Top 3 DEX Myths Sabotaging Your Digital Strategy" on April 27. Attendees can visit TeamViewer at Expo Booth 207 or the Engagement Zone in the foyer on Level 1.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639323/5936638/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg