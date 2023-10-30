TeamForm Expands Operations to the United Kingdom & Europe.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Organisations looking to improve their Ways of Working.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamForm, a leading workforce management software platform is excited to announce the opening of its UK operation, a strategic move to provide support for organisations in the United Kingdom and across Europe. This expansion marks a significant milestone in TeamForm's journey towards empowering businesses to work better, together.

Alex Fuller - Managing Director, UK and Europe, TeamForm

With 6+ years of industry experience, TeamForm is known for its cutting-edge software platform that optimises work processes, workforce planning, team performance, and organisational agility. Their innovative platform is a game-changer for global enterprises, and their new UK operation underscores their dedication to supporting local businesses.

TeamForm's expansion into the UK is driven by their mission to assist organisations in optimising cross-functional teams, enhancing work outcomes, and reducing costs for their growing client base in the UK and European market.

TeamForm's UK operation will be led by Alex Fuller, Managing Director, UK, and Europe. Alex is an experienced industry veteran with a proven track record in leading high-growth B2B SaaS and delivering software solutions into large enterprise organisations.

"I am excited to be joining TeamForm at this time of rapid growth and expansion," said Alex. "It was an easy decision to make given the clear benefits of the product and the high calibre customers who have deployed TeamForm today. I look forward to working with customers and partners in the UK and European markets to accelerate outcomes and empower more great teams."

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence to the United Kingdom," said Sam Yeats, TeamForm CEO. "This move represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with the tools and expertise they need to thrive. The TeamForm platform is the single source of truth for cross-functional teams in modern organisations, which enables them to deliver better outcomes for their customers, their business and their teams."

TeamForm's software platform enables:

Create visibility of who their teams are and what they're working on Workforce Planning : Improve connection of workforce to delivery planning cycles to enable ensure the right teams, with the right capabilities, are delivering on the right outcomes.

: Improve connection of workforce to delivery planning cycles to enable ensure the right teams, with the right capabilities, are delivering on the right outcomes. Business Agility Design : Enable fast flow of value to customers by designing value stream teams against agile principles and financial constraints.

: Enable fast flow of value to customers by designing value stream teams against agile principles and financial constraints. Organisational Design: Enables improved design process making it easier and faster to assess if the design being considered is in line with organisational vision.

By implementing the TeamForm platform, businesses can reduce operational costs, improve employee satisfaction, and achieve higher levels of productivity.

The opening of the UK operation is part of TeamForm's broader growth strategy, driven by the commitment to serve clients in new regions. TeamForm has chosen the United Kingdom as the first step in this expansion plan, with a vision to expand its footprint further in the coming years.

For more information about TeamForm's platform or to get in touch with TeamForm UK, please visit https://teamform.co or contact alex.fuller@teamform.co or +44 7970 638 391.

About TeamForm: TeamForm is a global leader in workforce management solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimise workforce planning, organisational performance, and team agility. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, TeamForm provides software that empower businesses to plan, build and manage cross functional teams to improve work outcomes and reduce costs.

