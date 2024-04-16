TeachAI Announces Foundational Policy Ideas for AI in Education, a New Resource for Education Leaders and Policymakers

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeachAI , an initiative led by Code.org, ETS, the International Society of Technology in Education, Khan Academy, and the World Economic Forum, announced the launch of a groundbreaking resource for education leaders and policymakers around the world – Foundational Policy Ideas for AI in Education. The development of this resource was led by AASA, CCSSO, Code.org, CoSN, COSSBA, Education Commission of the States, ExcelinEd, ETS, InnovateEDU, NASBE, NSBA, NEA, SEAMEO, and SETDA. It is designed to help education leaders and policymakers navigate the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

The resource, which has been informed by over 70 organizations representing industry, government, non-profits, and educator associations, offers policy ideas, informational briefs, talking points, and a customizable presentation. These materials propose five key policy ideas essential for the safe, effective, and responsible use of AI in education.

Foster Leadership: Establish an AI in Education Task Force to oversee policy development and implementation. Promote AI Literacy: Integrate AI concepts and skills into existing curriculum and instruction. Provide Guidance: Equip schools with guidance on the safe and responsible use of AI. Build Capacity: Provide funding and programs to support professional development on AI. Support Innovation: Promote the research and development of safe and effective AI in education practices, curricula, and tools.

"These tools serve as practical resources, aiding leaders in understanding AI's implications for education," says Michele Blatt, State Superintendent of Schools, West Virginia. "It is critical that we ensure appropriate supports and guardrails are in place for our teachers and students to effectively use generative artificial intelligence. We must remember that AI is an additional technology tool that can increase productivity and support innovation while recognizing the importance of the teacher in the process."

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in society and the workforce, education systems across the globe recognize the opportunity and the challenge posed by these advancements. From enhancing student engagement and addressing learning loss to transforming and redefining the essential skills of the workforce, AI offers possibilities for improving educational and career outcomes. This potential hinges on the responsible and ethical use of AI, taught through a framework that addresses critical concerns such as bias, misinformation, and the preparation of students for a world transformed by AI.

Nicolás Cataldo Astorga, Minister of Education, Chile, notes: "As educational systems, we must act swiftly to address a world where artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging. For public policy, this entails collaborating with communities, particularly educators, to creatively, critically, and safely harness these tools for learning, equity, and inclusion."

"Artificial Intelligence will soon augment nearly every sector of our workforce, and our education system must prepare our students for that future," says Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction. "Our mission is to embrace AI in our classrooms to enhance student learning; centering student inquiry, student reflection, and critical thinking."

TeachAI invites education leaders and policymakers to explore these foundational policy ideas as a step towards embracing the transformative potential of AI in education while also addressing its challenges with foresight and responsibility.

Catherine Truitt, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, North Carolina, says: "By equipping educators and students with the knowledge and skills of AI, we are ensuring they are better prepared for their future. This valuable resource can help create policies and practices to responsibly incorporate AI into education."

Visit www.teachai.org/policy to see the Foundational Policy Ideas for AI in Education.

