TE's new zSFP+ stacked belly-to-belly connectors can enable higher faceplate density for hyperscale data centers and network switch applications

This expanded portfolio includes 2x4 and 2x12 configurations, which offer design flexibility to address different application needs. zSFP+ stacked belly-to-belly connectors are backward-compatible to previous generations by sharing the same mating interface and cage dimensions with the entire SFP/SFP+/SFP 28 portfolio, facilitating easy design-in and system upgrades.

"We see that 56-gigabit PAM-4 performance is becoming a standard in hyperscale data centers and high-end network switches and routers, and many customers are demanding PAM-4 support as well as higher faceplate density," said Jimmy Ju, product manager at TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit. "TE's new zSFP+ stacked belly-to-belly connectors offer both features to facilitate higher data center performance."

To learn more about TE's zSFP+ stacked belly-to-belly connectors, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031419/TE_Connectivity_zSFP_stacked_belly_to_belly_connectors.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/486363/TE_Connectivity_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.te.com



SOURCE TE Connectivity