TE Connectivity's new antennas for Wi-Fi 6E can enable extensive bandwidth increase in WLAN communication

2.4 GHz and 5 GHz are currently widely used Wi-Fi frequency bands. With the increasing use of connected devices, these existing Wi-Fi bands have become congested. The new 6 GHz band can provide the additional bandwidth and wider channels commonly needed. TE's new antennas for Wi-Fi 6E applications cover triple bands: 2400-2483.5 MHz, 5150-5875 MHz and 5925-7125 MHz. Accommodating 14 additional 80 MHz channels or seven additional 160 MHz channels, the new 6 GHz band brings a wider range of available channels that can offer an extensive contiguous clean spectrum for WLAN (Wireless Local Area Networks) communication. The new portfolio has antenna products available on PCB, cabled PCB and cabled FPC. Multiple wireless standards are supported and they are customizable in cable length and connector types, which can have quick time-to-market and offer system design flexibility. TE's RF competence centers support the creation of efficient Wi-Fi 6E MIMO antenna configurations and optimization of throughput.

"Wireless networks have impacted our lives in many ways: enabling mobility at home and at work and enabling new solutions in safety and security; smart homes, cities and factories; medical and health devices; and a wide range of emerging IoT devices," said Han Sang Cheol, product manager at TE's Data and Devices business unit. "TE's antenna design and integration competence can enable optimal performance and throughput, making the next generation of applications and experiences possible with the reduced congestion, faster speeds and lower latency enabled by Wi-Fi 6E's added spectrum and larger channel bandwidth."

To learn more about TE's Wi-Fi 6E antennas, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other product and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218402/TE_Antennas_for_Wi_Fi_6E.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/486363/TE_Connectivity_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.te.com



SOURCE TE Connectivity