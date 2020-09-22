TE Connectivity introduces new antennas for 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M

The growth of cellular IoT devices drives market demand of products for 5G and cellular low-power wide-area network (LPWAN). NB-IoT and LTE-M are LPWAN radio technology standards with the former one focusing on indoor, low-cost, long battery life and high-density connection, and the latter one concentrating on machine-to-machine communication. Optimized performance of 5G and cellular LPWAN connection depends on wide frequency bands and reliable RF performance, which TE's antennas can support. New antennas introduced by TE for 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M are able to provide a variety of band solutions ranging from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. Depending on their system architecture, customers can choose new antennas with different mounting types (e.g. board mount, embedded, external or terminal antenna), cable length and connector options. These antennas can be easily integrated to end devices since no tuning is needed and TE can offer service for embedding and even complex multiple antennas assemblies.

"5G will bring 10x to 100x improvement over the existing 4G LTE. Cellular LPWAN is important to make our life intelligently connected," said Han Sang Cheol, product manager at TE's Data and Devices business unit. "TE is accelerating our pace along with market trends, introducing new reliable antennas to the market, offering customers quick-to-market solutions while delivering optimal performance to create a safer and connected future even in the face of harsh environments."

To learn more about TE's antennas for 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other product and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246222/TE_Connectivity_Antennas.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/486363/TE_Connectivity_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.te.com



SOURCE TE Connectivity