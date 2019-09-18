TE Connectivity Demonstrates 400G Connector and Cable Assembly Solutions at ECOC 2019

High-Speed Solutions Enhance the Latest Datacenter Equipment Designs

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, today announced that it will showcase a comprehensive lineup of high-performance connectors, sockets, cable assemblies and power solutions at the ECOC (European Conference on Optical Communication) 2019 conference held in Dublin, Ireland on Sept 23-25. TE will showcase its innovative solutions in the following booths:

Ethernet Alliance booth (Hall 1, 134),

OIF (Optical Internetworking Forum) booth (Hall 4, 441),

COBO (Consortium for On-Board Optics) booth (Hall 1, 138)

TE's experts will be on site at each location, ready to engage in technical conversations to explain how TE's products can enable high-speed connectivity for next-generation applications.

During the ECOC conference, TE's products will be showcased in the 100G and 400G active demonstrations in the Ethernet Alliance booth with SFP56, QSFP56, OSFP, QSFP-DD connectors/cables and QSFP-DD-to-OSFP cable assemblies as well as several types of breakout cables based on signaling at 25G and 50G individual pair signaling rates. In the OIF booth, TE will participate in active 112G individual pair signaling demonstrations with an OSFP-to-QSFP-DD cable assembly, an OSFP-based 10.5 inch (266mm) length PCB channel, and a QSFP-DD connector and cage. In addition, TE will showcase its internal cabling systems which enable replacement of PCB traces inside the equipment. The COBO booth will include TE's demonstration of its 100 Gbps-capable Sliver connector which has been adapted and adopted as the basis for the COBO industry standard connector. This demo is in partnership with Credo.

The following TE products will be featured in these demonstrations and displays:

I/O connectors: SFP56, SFP-DD, QSFP56, OSFP and QSFP-DD 400G interconnects, and COBO connectors, as well as thermally enhanced versions of these pluggable interconnects.

Copper cable assemblies: SFP56, SFP-DD, QSFP56, OSFP, and QSFP-DD direct attach cable assemblies, including a demo of 800G OSFP cables. In addition, Sliver cables (for SFF-TA-1002, GenZ) and STRADA Whisper cable assemblies will be shown.

Board-to-Board: STRADA Whisper, Z-PACK Slim UHD, Z-PACK HM-eZd+ backplane connectors and backplane cable assemblies.

Sockets: LGA 3647 (Socket P) and extra large array (XLA) 3800+ position sockets

Power Delivery: Power connectors (for OCP), MULTI-BEAM HD connectors

Internal Interconnects: Sliver interconnects (SFF-TA-1002, GenZ, EDSFF, OCP NIC 3.0, DDIMM, COBO), and STRADA Whisper connectors in an internally cabled system.

"We appreciate the opportunity to have our products designed into the Ethernet Alliance, OIF and COBO live demos at ECOC 19," said Nathan Tracy, technologist in TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit, president of the OIF, and Ethernet Alliance board member. "Our membership in these organizations keeps TE aligned with the direction the industry is moving and enables TE to use our world-leading technologies to help solve the industry's biggest challenges, whether it's power delivery, higher data rates, thermal management, or data computing and storage."

About OIF

OIF Drives Industry Collaboration and Growth Through Timely Interoperability Work. Live interoperability demonstrations at ECOC 2019 will feature member company solutions that are critical to the global network, including 400ZR, IC-TROSA and Common Electrical I/O (CEI)-112G. Interoperability demonstrations will be on display September 23-25, 2019 at ECOC in Dublin, Ireland at Booth #441. Additional information can be found at https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-and-events/oif-ofc-2019.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

STRADA Whisper, Sliver, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo) and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

