TDS Meter Market Will Exhibit a Steady 5.9% CAGR During 2019-2027 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TDS meter market revenue closed in on US$ 1.5 billion in 2018, according to a new analytical study of Future Market Insights (FMI). The global TDS meter market value is likely to see nearly 5.4% yearly growth in 2019.

Extensively used in water purification applications, waste water regulation, and hydroponics, TDS meter finds wide applicability within governments (municipal corporations), industrial sectors, aquaculture industry, environmental science research, as well as in aquariums. Increasing adoption of TDS meters for testing the quality of water in pools & spas, residential areas, and hospitality segments further prompt at the positive growth outlook for global TDS meter market, in terms of revenue.

Increasing Consumption of TDS Meters Poised in Waste Water Treatment Applications

Increasing concerns about water conservation has been contributing to the growth of TDS meter market. Governments of various countries are focusing on waste water treatment to convert waste water into usable water.

Increasing investments by governments to cope with rapid urbanisation, evolving water policies, growing adoption of safe water standards, and criticality of compliance with various international regulations & policies to ensure water safety is driving the TDS meter market.

High compatibility of TDS meters to the testing of physical, chemical, and biological attributes of water will continue to encourage the adoption within waste water treatment segment.

Governments of Emerging Regions to Extend Efforts in Line with "Safe Drinking Water Act", Fostering TDS Meter Demand

While TDS meter demand will remain concentrated in the industrial sector of developed regional markets, potable water will remain the target area for TDS meter manufacturers within developing regions.

The TDS meter market in APEJ is projected to have a considerable share in the global TDS meter market. Governments are augmenting their investments to meet safe-water standards and comply with water policies, translating into higher demand growth in TDS meter within the APEJ's market.

On other hand, MEA's TDS meter market is also expected to grow significantly through 2027. In the backdrop of presence of the smallest portion of population with safe access to potable water within the region, WHO has released strict guidelines pertaining to the availability of safe potable water for people in MEA. FMI's study has cited this as an important factor pushing sales of TDS meters within the regional market. Governments in the MEA region are also focusing on improving the quality of water, which is another factor driving the TDS meter market in the region.

Tier 1 Companies in TDS Meter Market Focus on

As per FMI's analysis, Hanna Instruments, Bante Instruments, HM Digital Ltd., and Halma are among the Tier 1 manufacturers of TDS meters, which are likely to maintain their strategic focus on product upgrades and new launches. Vendors will also continue to invest heavily in strategic acquisitions, as suggested by the report.

In 2018, Bante Instruments, one of the key manufacturers of TDS meters based in China , introduced a pocket TDS tester with an accuracy of ±1% F.S and temperature compensation of 50°C for measuring the purity of water and low-concentration liquids.

FMI's report profiles some of the key vendors partaking in the competitive landscape of global TDS meter market, including Palintest, Hach, Apera Instruments, Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Panomex Inc., Horiba Ltd., Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., Optiqua Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Systonic, General Tools & Instruments LLC, Pentair Plc, Milwaukee Instruments, Inc., Presto Group, and Precision Scientific Instruments Corporation among others.

