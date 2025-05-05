TCN's AI-Enhanced Workforce Optimisation Drives Improved Contact Centre Performance

TCN, a cloud-based call centre technology provider, announces further advances to Workforce Optimisation offerings.

LONDON and MIDLANDS, England and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact centre solutions, today announced the latest advancements and key features of its Workforce Optimisation (WFO) solution.

Designed to enhance contact centre performance, TCN's WFO tool provides comprehensive insights into agent activities, empowering businesses to achieve their goals and foster a collaborative culture.

TCN designed WFO to enhance contact centre performance by providing insights into all agent activities. Contact centre managers need prompt alerts when predefined thresholds are met through key performance indicators, and WFO provides this. When conversations are flagged for review, agents will be given training and learning opportunities, helping them deliver a better experience.

"At TCN, our latest advancements in the workforce optimization application are not just about agent efficiency; they're about empowering managers and agents with intuitive tools and deeper insights, ultimately leading to better outcomes, more meaningful customer interactions and a more engaged workforce," said Scott Brownlee, director of product training and customer engagement.

Key Features and Advancements Include:

Comprehensive Insights: The system monitors Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and delivers alerts when agents exceed predefined thresholds. This keeps everyone focused on goals and fosters a collaborative environment.

Risk Evaluation: TCN's WFO utilizes incident flagging and a query engine to flag compliance risks during agent conversations. Managers are promptly notified of flagged risks, enabling them to take immediate action and enact preventative measures for future compliance risks.

Training and Learning Opportunities: WFO analyzes agents at work and creates learning opportunities based on individual agents' strengths and weaknesses. Agents can access learning opportunities and complete tasks to improve their service. This includes new training and reviewing instances of compliance risks.

Detailed Reporting: With built-in reporting, managers can receive detailed reports regarding agent and contact centre data, helping to identify areas of risk and improvement.

Efficiency Improvements: Managers can implement custom KPIs and structure evaluations into focus areas for each agent. The KPIs enable greater focus on various areas and are supported by insight-driven dashboards.

TCN's Workforce Optimisation tool equips contact centres with the tools to optimise agent performance, mitigate risks and drive overall efficiency. Visit TCN's Workforce Optimization product page to learn more.

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com .

