TCL Unveils TCL ECORA™: A Game-Changing Material Made from Upcycled Ceramic Waste

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL has unveiled TCL ECORA™, a breakthrough new material made from upcycled ceramic waste and plastic, believed to be the first material of its kind. Recently previewed at IFA 2025 where it generated significant buzz among attendees as part of TCL's showcase of its latest innovations, TCL plans to introduce the first products made with TCL ECORA™ within the next year. The material is expected to be used across a diverse range of applications including for TV back panels, air conditioning units and other product lines.

3D printed objects made with TCL ECORA™ demonstrate the versatility of the breakthrough new sustainable material

Inspired by ancient Chinese culture, TCL ECORA™ is a new composite that features superior durability, surface hardness and a premium finish – qualities that make it ideally suited for use across TCL's suite of electrical appliances. Developed as part of TCL's global TCLGreen initiative, TCL ECORA™ combines sustainability with refined aesthetics and tactility, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable design.

Shane Lee, General Manager of TCL's Design Innovation Center, said: "Recycled ceramic has never been used in the consumer electronics industry, so TCL ECORA™ is totally unique. This eco-friendly solution enhances our products' performance and builds on our TCLGreen initiatives, empowering consumers to live healthier, more comfortable and eco-conscious lives."

TCL ECORA™ combines sustainability with deep cultural roots

TCL ECORA™ upcycles ceramic waste sourced from Jingdezhen in China, the "cradle of Chinese porcelain," renowned for high-quality porcelain production for over 1,700 years. Historically, Jingdezhen's porcelain was transported along the Silk Road, facilitating cultural and commercial exchanges between East and West. For TCL ECORA™, ceramic waste sourced from local factories is ground into fine powder and transformed into high-performance plastic filler. This connection to a rich cultural heritage adds meaningful depth to TCL ECORA™, a sustainable material designed for the future.

A breakthrough in consumer electronics

TCL ECORA™ was developed in collaboration with the world-renowned CMF and materials innovation experts Chris Lefteri Design, which has collaborated with many Fortune 100 companies on materials integration strategies. The partnership began in 2024, enabling the company to further concentrate on materials innovation and experience-led design that conveys an emotional story.

"The ceramic creates a material with additional strength and greater density. Cool, smooth and stone-like to the touch, it redefines how consumer electronics and appliances can look and feel," Chris Lefteri, Founder of Chris Lefteri Design, said. "With TCL ECORA™ we are upcycling waste that otherwise would end up in landfill. We worked in close collaboration with TCL to craft this new material, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved."

TCL ECORA™ marks a new milestone for TCLGreen

The introduction of TCL ECORA™ marks a new milestone for TCLGreen, offering a unique new way for TCL to meet its sustainability goals. By reducing plastic use while incorporating a waste product that also holds cultural significance, this revolutionary material could signal a new era of sustainability for consumer electronics worldwide.

Consumers can get hands-on with the material during TCL's sponsorship of the Christmas Tree in Milan's Piazza del Duomo from 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, part of its 'Wishes for Greatness' campaign as a Worldwide Olympic Partner ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The event will feature a magical Christmas village comprised of five themed igloos, Olympic decorations and fun activities alongside a showcase of products and TCL ECORA™. The material will also be featured at TCL's booth at the CES trade show taking place from 6-9 January in Las Vegas, USA.

Through TCLGreen, TCL weaves sustainability throughout its products and operations. Highlights of these efforts include upgrading to energy-efficient technologies, establishing carbon-emissions monitoring systems, promoting green supply-chain management, expanding the use of clean energy, piloting projects under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and exploring the adoption of internal carbon pricing. In 2024, TCL Technology further reduced carbon emissions by approximately 1.78 million tons, and TCL Industries' photovoltaic business achieved a direct carbon reduction of 1.61 million tons. The company also invested over approximately USD136 million (based on USD/RMB exchange as of September 30, 2025) in environmental protection.

