TCL Tops Global Mini LED Shipment Rankings and Exhibits Strong Momentum at IFA2025

Driven by innovation and growing demand for cinematic home experiences, TCL leads the Mini LED revolution globally and continues strong momentum across key European markets with the latest tech .

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics company, TCL, has been ranked as the world's number one[1] brand in Mini LED TV shipments for the first half of 2025, achieving a 176%[2] increase in Mini LED TV shipments. It has created strong momentum in the markets with TCL's unveiling its latest innovations, strategic growth and partnerships at IFA 2025

In Europe, TCL has outperformed the TV market, with Mini LED TV shipments rising by 91%[3] and 75-inch and larger models up 72%[4]. It is currently the No. 2 TV brand in France, Poland and No.3 TV brand in Sweden, Spain, Greece, Czech Republic, while also holding leading positions across multiple other European markets.

This positive performance has been driven by product innovations such as the C-Series QD-Mini LED TV, and a shift towards consumers looking for larger-screen TVs that provide a cinematic experience at home.

Mini LED: Levelling Up Home Entertainment

More and more people in Europe are looking to upgrade their home entertainment set up. But not all Mini LED TVs are built in the same way. TCL's Mini LED TV portfolio includes the latest C series family, which uses a combination of Mini LED backlighting and Precise Dimming Series. These features adjust brightness in hundreds and thousands of zones across the screen rather than lighting everything at once, creating deeper blacks, more vibrant highlights, and balanced lighting that keeps the picture sharp even in rooms with changing light.

TCL's C-Series QD-Mini LED TVs are built for any viewing occasion like movie nights or gaming:

The C6K brings advanced Mini LED picture precision within reach for more homes, without cutting corners. Its combination of zone-based lighting and Google TV integration makes it a natural upgrade for viewers who want smarter control and a cleaner picture in everyday conditions.





brings advanced Mini LED picture precision within reach for more homes, without cutting corners. Its combination of zone-based lighting and Google TV integration makes it a natural upgrade for viewers who want smarter control and a cleaner picture in everyday conditions. For viewers looking for a step up in performance, the C7K provides a 144Hz refresh rate - helping fast scenes appear sharper and smoother during films or gameplay. With Audio by Bang & Olufsen, sound is finely tuned to match the picture.





provides a 144Hz refresh rate - helping fast scenes appear sharper and smoother during films or gameplay. With Audio by Bang & Olufsen, sound is finely tuned to match the picture. The C8K offers advanced picture technology, elevated gaming performance and enhanced sound by Bang & Olufsen – all in an ultra-slim design.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



