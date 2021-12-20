TCL Top Executives Will Announce Business & All-New Smart Product Strategies Prior To CES 2022

To start off 2022, TCL will virtually reveal its latest display technologies and 2022 additions to its smart devices lineup with Inspire Greatness Press Conferences

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, is bringing the excitement to global audiences with its latest corporate messaging - smart home in action, as well as the preview of 2022 Mini LED TV and mobile lineups, before its offline exhibition at CES 2022.

Ms. Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics will host the global press conference online on January 4, along with senior TCL executives.