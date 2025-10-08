TCL SunPower Global Joins EEBus Initiative to Advance Smart Energy Integration

LYON, France, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, today announced its official membership in the EEBus Initiative, the leading cross-industry initiative dedicated to developing a communication standard for energy management relevant devices and systems. By joining EEBus, TCL SunPower Global reinforces its commitment to enabling seamless integration between solar generation, energy storage, and flexible consumption for households and businesses worldwide. The initiative promotes a vendor-independent, standardized language for energy management systems, allowing products from different manufacturers to interact intelligently and securely.

TCL SunPower Global Joins EEBus Initiative.

"Interoperability is key to building a truly connected and sustainable energy future," said Adam Wolf, Director of Digital at TCL SunPower Global. "Through our membership in the EEBus Initiative, we're helping define open standards that enable customers to optimize self-consumption, benefit from dynamic tariffs, and seamlessly integrate e-mobility and other flexible loads into a smart energy ecosystem."

The EEBus Initiative brings together leading companies from the energy, automotive, and smart energy industries to define and implement common use cases for energy data exchange. As a member, TCL SunPower Global will actively participate in working groups focused on grid interaction, e-mobility integration, and technical implementation - ensuring its products aligns with evolving global energy standards.

With a portfolio of high-performance solar modules and next-generation energy storage solutions, TCL SunPower Global is well positioned to support the transition toward climate-neutral, decentralized energy systems.

"We warmly welcome TCL SunPower Global to the EEBus Initiative. Their commitment to standardized communication reflects a clear understanding that the future of energy depends on cross-sector coordination," said Annike Abromeit, Director Innovation at EEBus. "By contributing their expertise and aligning with open standards, TCL SunPower supports the creation of truly interoperable energy solutions—ensuring that technologies across homes, grids, and mobility are not only compatible but work together intelligently for greater efficiency and flexibility."

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

About EEBus Initiative

The EEBus Initiative is an international non-profit organization developing a communication standard that enables controllable devices, energy management systems, and the smart grid to interact seamlessly. Its members include leading players from the automotive, heating, photovoltaic (PV), battery and white goods industries, as well as the smart grid, smart metering and energy management sectors. They all work together to accelerate the energy transition.

