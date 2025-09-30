TCL SunPower Global and LM8 Solar: Distribution Agreement to Deliver TCL Solar Panels Across Spain

High-performance solar panels, now available for homes, businesses, and large-scale projects — thanks to a powerful new partnership

MADRID and VIGO, Spain, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with LM8 Solar, a specialized distributor of photovoltaic materials and solar technologies. Through this agreement, LM8 Solar will distribute TCL Solar panels across Spain, making advanced solar solutions more accessible to installers and customers nationwide.

The partnership introduces TCL Solar modules to the Spanish market, and it marks a key milestone in TCL SunPower Global's European expansion reflecting a shared commitment to accelerating Spain's energy transition. TCL SunPower Global will continue to offer SunPower solutions through its established SunPower partner network, while expanding into broader distribution channels with the TCL Solar products.

Advancing solar innovation in Spain

LM8 Solar, headquartered in Vigo, has been supporting the solar industry since 2016 with a customer-centric approach and deep technical expertise. With a strong presence across the country and strategically located warehouse partnerships, LM8 Solar is well-positioned to deliver TCL Solar products quickly and efficiently to installers working on residential and commercial projects.

"Partnering with LM8 Solar is a strategic step in our mission to grow our presence in Spain," said Steven Zhang, General Manager of TCL SunPower Global. "Their deep understanding of the solar market and strong relationships with installers will help us bring TCL Solar technology to a wider audience, supporting diverse energy needs with reliable, high-performance products."

"We're proud to collaborate with TCL SunPower Global," said Luis Menárguez, CEO of LM8 Solar. "By combining TCL's high-quality solar technology with our logistics expertise and personalized support, we're empowering installers to deliver smarter energy solutions with confidence and efficiency. Together, we're helping accelerate Spain's transition to clean, reliable power."

As part of the agreement, LM8 Solar will distribute the full range of TCL Solar panels, engineered for dependable energy production and long-term performance. Featuring robust glass-glass construction and backed by comprehensive warranties, TCL Solar panels are designed to perform under real-world conditions — ensuring consistent output across Spain's diverse climates and rooftops.

This partnership opens up exciting new opportunities for solar professionals in Spain and marks the beginning of a new chapter in solar adoption — where cutting-edge technology, trusted distribution, and a shared commitment to sustainability come together to drive real progress.

To build on this momentum, LM8 Solar will showcase TCL Solar panels at key industry events across the region, including ENERH2O in Portugal (Sept. 24–25), Efintec in Barcelona (Oct. 8–9), and Genera in Madrid (Nov. 18–20).

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

About LM8 Solar

LM8 Solar was founded in 2016 based on the vision of the CEO, Luis Menárguez, with the goal of facilitating the supply of photovoltaic materials to companies in the sector and driving the energy transition. Headquartered in Vigo and experiencing steady growth since its inception, LM8 Solar operates throughout Europe thanks to the strategic location of the warehouses it collaborates with. The company stands out for its customer-focused approach, offering close and personalized service to installers who value trust and commitment. To support this, LM8 Solar has a highly specialized commercial and technical team that assists clients at every stage of their projects — from material selection to preventive maintenance of installations. Discover more at www.lm8solar.com and on LinkedIn.

