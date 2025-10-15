TCL Showcases Its Latest AI-Driven Broadband Innovations at Network X 2025, Paving the Way for Future-Ready Smart Connections

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, is leading the way with its next-generation AI-driven broadband solutions and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions at Network X 2025 under the theme "Inspire Broadband Connections with AI", marking a breakthrough in the evolution of connectivity from only speed-focused to intelligence-driven. Alongside these innovations, TCL also expands its 5G full-scenario broadband portfolio, building on last year's achievements to deliver seamless connectivity for operators and users alike. With these advancements, TCL further demonstrates its leadership in AI and 5G technologies, shaping the future of smarter, more secure, and greener connectivity.

AI-Driven Broadband Solutions: Driving the Next Era of Connectivity

As connectivity evolves to fit increasingly dynamic and complex usage scenarios with challenges like inconsistent signal coverage and multi-device concurrency, TCL is redefining broadband with its AI-driven innovations. The AI Smart Antenna features 360-degree omnidirectional reception, intelligently selecting the optimal ones out of eight antennas to provide the strongest signal quality and consistent performance. AI QoS automatically detects and prioritizes traffic for applications such as gaming and streaming, increasing high-priority throughput by over 20% while reducing low latency by 15%. Additionally, AI ECO mode dynamically adjusts power modes based on real-time usage, cutting power consumption by over 25%. For operators and users, this means a more efficient, smarter, and greener network offering that delivers superior experience.

Elevating Seamless and Secure Connectivity with Multi-Platform OS Compatibility and Robust Cybersecurity

TCL goes beyond performance and coverage, delivering devices that blend flexibility and security. Compatible with open platforms like prplOS and RDK-B, TCL accelerates the development and deployment of new features while reducing operational costs for diverse business needs. TCL has also established partnership with cybersecurity leader F-Secure, integrating advanced security technologies and global threat intelligence network into its devices and solutions, guaranteeing multi-layered protection covering browsing and banking protection, privacy protection, malware protection, and smart home security. By addressing security needs spanning from the software stack and hardware to the BSP and high-level applications, TCL ensures users enjoy a seamless, secure, and worry-free experience.

TCL's Leading Full-Scenario Portfolio: Built for Diverse Needs

As a leading 5G broadband solutions provider, TCL delivers a comprehensive suite of FBB, FWA, MBB, and wearable devices, leveraging Wi-Fi 7, 5G-A, and AI technologies to build a seamlessly connected world for diverse usage needs. The lineup features industry-leading innovations, including the TCL LINKBASE fiber home gateway series (with XGS-PON and GPON devices), the TCL LINKHUB HH516, one of the first AI-powered CPEs in the industry recently certified by TÜV Rheinland as green product for proofed efficient and eco-friendly use, the latest entry-level TCL LINKZONE MW501 5G mobile MiFi with impressive long working time, the TCL LINKKEY IK511, a pioneering 5G RedCap USB dongle powered by Qualcomm SDX35, and the advanced TCL LINKHUB WR5360 ultra-fast dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router, ensuring high-speed, low-lag networking across all devices.

This year, TCL brought a brand-new product, the TCL MOVETIME MT48 kids' smartwatch, a standout innovation in wearable devices. Showcased at the exhibition, the MT48 features high-precision Dual Frequency GPS (L1+L5), comprehensive communication methods including 4G video and VoLTE calls, and up to 2.5-day working time and 7-day standby time, with IP68 and 2ATM water resistance for swimming. Equipped with School Mode to reduce distractions during class, interactive watch faces, and Kids-safe AI to transform voice prompts into engaging and kid-friendly images, the MT48 ensures safety, convenience, and creativity for kids. Its recognition with the prestigious 2025 G-Mark Good Design Award further underscores TCL's commitment to creating innovative, user-centric devices.

With its AI-driven innovations, all-round cybersecurity solutions, and industry-leading full-scenario product portfolio, by harnessing the power of AI and 5G technologies, TCL is building a versatile connectivity network that addresses today's needs and paves the way for tomorrow's development—enabling stronger and more secure communication, smarter living, and a more interconnected future for consumers. Through every breakthrough, TCL remains committed to its mission to Inspire Greatness and empower people to achieve more through technology.

Figures calculated in the release are based on stringent internal testing procedures.

