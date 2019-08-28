TCL promotes basketball fever with FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019

As the global partner of this prestigious event, TCL will enjoy premium brand visibility on all the tournament's basketball courts, as well as its online, offline and mobile promotional channels and the company will also present the "TCL Player of the Game" award at the end of each game.

To help basketball fans from around the world interact with one another, TCL has set up booths at FIBA's Basketball Houses across eight host cities in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Wuhan, Dongguan and Foshan.

Fans visiting the Basketball Houses are invited to play virtual-reality basketball games and watch live FIBA Basketball World Cup games on TCL's high-quality TVs with stunning visuals and audio.

Fans who attend the World Cup have the opportunity to show their love of basketball on the TCL-featured FanCam on jumbo screens at stadiums during breaks in play at each game.

Fans are also invited to visit TCL's Facebook and Twitter accounts to follow the highlights of the tournament, including the presentation of the "TCL Player of the Game" at the end of each game.

"We are excited about helping basketball fans around the world celebrate the biggest basketball festival on the planet," said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL. "Sport is embedded in TCL's DNA and we are passionate about inspiring and connecting with our customers through sport."

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup features 32 basketball teams, including China, 7 teams from Asia-Pacific, 5 teams from Africa, 7 teams from the Americas and 12 teams from Europe.

TCL's partnership with FIBA follows its recent and ongoing global marketing campaign, entitled "Born A Legend", that encourages users to upload epic user-generated "legend" videos. Everyone, including basketball lovers, are encouraged to show the world how they keep pushing themselves to become legends in their own right.

Recently, TCL also became a global partner of the CONMEBOL Copa América Brasil 2019 and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018. TCL's other global basketball partners include NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx as well as the Philippine Basketball Association. TCL also works with other sports partners, including soccer team San Jose Earthquakes, The Brazilian Football Confederation, The Rosario Central Football Club (Argentina), The Melbourne Cup and Melbourne Victory Football Club.

About TCL

TCL (stock code: 01070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. The company was founded in 1981 in China and now operates in more than 160 markets globally. In 2018, TCL was ranked second in the global TV market. TCL specializes in the research, development and the manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, mobile phones and smart home products. Through its strategy of 'AI x IoT', TCL strives to become a world-leading smart technology company that helps its consumers live a smart and healthy life. For more information, please visit its website: www.tcl.com.

