TCL Launches 2021 Premium Mini LED TVs with Unrivaled 8K Performance

The 2021 X Series will first be introduced to Europe, Australia, Saudi Arabia and more markets in the upcoming days.

Watch the event any time at www.tcl.com/tcl-transcend-vision-2021/index.html

"The incredible performance of TCL X Series TVs is due to TCL Mini LED technology and both the X925 PRO and X925 are well positioned to lead the premium Mini LED TV market" said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

The X Series Mini LED technology provides viewers with an unrivalled viewing experience with smaller and more LEDs that produce more contrast control zones.

X925 PRO's OD Zero Mini LED is 700 times* smaller in size than conventional LED, enabling unimaginable thickness, making stunning ultra-thin profile possible on top of exceptional view experience.

*Compared with TCL X915 8K QLED TV

Besides true 8K experience, the X Series also come with QLED that enhances colour volume to more than 100%, with over one billion colours.

For a professional audio experience, apart from featuring Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® , X925 PRO is equipped with awesome 5.1.2 channel audio with 25 speakers and 160 watts audio output, while X925 has 2.1 channel and 60 watts output, together offering stunning and powerful sound delivery.

The X925 PRO's ultra-thin profile and its high-end look is made possible by TCL's futuristic and immersive design approaches, such as mechanical slice, leather-wrapped speakers and reflective acoustic design.

The X Series also include 120Hz MEMC* and TCL Game Master package featuring HDMI 2.1*, Wifi 6 as well as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) and eARC that deliver the best possible imageries and audio for gaming, TV shows and movies.

* Product appearance, functionalities and availabilities may differ between countries/regions.

* Google Assistant is available in select languages, countries/regions.

* Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google, Google Duo and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610724/Xseries_TV_Global.jpg

SOURCE TCL Electronics